As it happened: Check out the sights and sounds of Limerick's historic homecoming

Latest: The All-Ireland hurling champions are at the Gaelic Grounds rounding off a night of celebration in the city.

Waiting to take the stage here at #limerick pic.twitter.com/PV5YlRPApi — Keelin Shanley (@KeelinShanley) August 20, 2018

Limerick's victorious hurling team is receiving a hero's homecoming in front of a crowd in excess of 40,000.

Limerick's good luck charm Dolores, still rockin it from the heavens. #zombie pic.twitter.com/EQ7K8MiRW6 — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) August 20, 2018

Thousands more turned out as the team made their way through the Treaty City on an open-top bus.

All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon arrives home with the Liam McCarthy Cup. Photo: Don Moloney

Gardaí estimate that between 80,000 and 90,000 people turned out on the streets to celebrate the Limerick senior hurling champions.

Gardai estimate that between 80,000 and 90,000 people have turned up in Limerick tonight for the homecoming of the victorious Limerick senior hurling champions. Yes, you have read that correctly. — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) August 20, 2018

The 2018 Limerick squad are the first side to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup back to the Treaty County in 45 years.

Update 7.25pm: The thousands gathered at Limerick's Gaelic Grounds have been singing some of the county's best-loved songs while waiting for the All-Ireland winners to arrive for their homecoming celebration.

The Limerick Hurling team make their way over Sarsfield Bridge and the river Shannon en route to the homecoming celebrations at the Gaelic Grounds. Photo: Eamon Ward

There were emotional scenes as the late Dolores O'Riordan was remembered, with the crowd singing both 'Linger' and 'Zombie'.

They also enjoyed a rousing rendition of 'Sean South'

The team is due on stage shortly.

I spy with my little eye... the Liam McCarthy Cup! 🏆 #luimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/c2WVRjUZzM — Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) August 20, 2018

Update 6.10pm: Crowds serenaded the Limerick team with a rendition of 'Limerick You're A Lady' at this evening's homecoming.

Meanwhile, crowds enjoy music as they wait for the team to make their way to the Gaelic Grounds.

In excess of 40,000 are expected to welcome Liam McCarthy back to the Treaty County for the first time since 1973.

The team is en-route in an open-top bus which will travel through the city.

The champions are home pic.twitter.com/Zh4mbwAtrx — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018

Huge eruption of sound as the open-top bus departs Colbert Station en route to @gaelic_grounds pic.twitter.com/BLfTo6M5Jx — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) August 20, 2018

The view from @LimerickCLG’s open top bus driving through the packed city streets! Supporters have done Limerick proud turning out in unbelievable numbers to welcome the winners home! #LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/kIm5D1nJcw — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018

The streets of Limerick are alive. Lined from Colbert Station and so far all O'Connell Street. Tears from young and old #LLSport pic.twitter.com/cWJsqt2nsA — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) August 20, 2018

The crowds following the #LuimneachAbú Homecoming bus 💚 driven by Frank Ryan from St Mary's Park, #Limerick pic.twitter.com/pkdOeEmvGw — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018

Update 5.50pm: The victorious Limerick team has arrived at Colbert Station with the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Liam on the way back to #Limerick after 45 year wait Great night ahead for Limerick @Live95fmNews @ilovelimerick @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/OpxzuzpZcA — Jason Fitzgerald (@jason_fitzgeral) August 20, 2018

Magical scenes as the people of Limerick welcome home the 2018 All Ireland Champions! What an incredibly special occasion#LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/8Tx5bUhfM0 — Tom Spencer (@TPSpencer88) August 20, 2018

On their journey home, they told RTÉ they were "delighted" by their All-Ireland Hurling Final win yesterday.

Limerick players in jubilant mood as they head home with Liam MacCarthy Cup pic.twitter.com/c6fQGMJosd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 20, 2018

Update 5.20pm: The gates have opened at the Gaelic Grounds ahead of a homecoming that has been 45-years in the making.

Gaelic Grounds in #Limerick already filling up to greet the team - huge excitement - much more in #sixone pic.twitter.com/WCmQbkcrdZ — Keelin Shanley (@KeelinShanley) August 20, 2018

The newly-crowned All Ireland hurling champions Limerick are set to show off the Liam McCarthy cup in front of a crowd that's expected to exceed 40-thousand.

Their one-point win over Galway yesterday secured a first All Ireland title since 1973.

The victorious team are expected back in the city's Colbert Station at 5.40pm.

A huge crowd eagerly awaiting the arrival of the All Ireland Senior Hurling CHAMPIONS!!! LuimneachAbú pic.twitter.com/B1xG01yNFM — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2018

The #Limerick fans are eagerly awaiting our boys in green at Colbert Railway Station where the team is due in an hour #goinggreenforoueteam @LimerickCLG @Limerick_ie pic.twitter.com/wCUVhDoiI0 — Limerick's Live 95FM (@LimLive95fm) August 20, 2018

