Arrogance of the past in English sport replaced by culture of humility

Chris Hatherall

If there is one word which has dogged English sport for decades — and in particular England football and rugby teams — and prevented them being loved outside of their own country then you’d have to choose ‘arrogant’.

Certainly, it’s a word you’ll hear grumbled and growled by opposition fans in pubs outside the Six Nations venues and it’s been thrown at England’s national football team for as long as most people can remember, despite their lack of success.

So, the big test for Gareth Southgate’s side in Russia may be ahead of them rather than behind them after Harry Kane and Co ended a 22-year penalty hoodoo with a gutsy shoot-out victory over Colombia in the last 16.

The victory was no accident. It was carefully prepared, practised, and designed by manager Southgate in his bid to

remove that word arrogant from the vocabulary of critics who have mauled the Three Lions for so long.

At every step of the journey so far, he has been determined not to over-promise, not to alienate, not to boast or sneer, not to look down at ‘smaller’ footballing nations who have been England’s downfall on so many occasions.

The question now is, with a bit of success behind them and with the English public and media suddenly realising the team have a real chance of doing something special in Russia, can the players maintain that same humility and honesty which has seen them, slowly, start to win friends again in international football?

It’s certainly possible. Southgate is a man who chooses his words carefully and asks his players to buy into his vision; but he wants to influence what they say rather than control it, and that’s very different to before.

In the past, for instance, there was uproar when a national newspaper photographed a giant pad pinned to the door of the England dressing room. Reportedly placed there by Gary Neville, it listed all the things that players were not allowed to say to the press and reminders of topics to avoid.

The words coming out of England’s dressing room this time ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against Sweden show that a more open, trusting and relaxed atmosphere is producing different results.

So far, at least, players have been respectful of Sweden and the task that faces them.

The ‘we should stuff them’ rhetoric of the past hasn’t surfaced, nor has the traditional sense of superiority and deservedness, as if inventing the game gives England a right to be seen as contenders, regardless of their quality or attitude.

#Eng's Dele Alli: "We have to make it clear the whole squad is the 'A team'. We're in this together. The boys played well. The manager made a decision and we all back him. We didn't lose any momentum. We're all fighting and raring to go, and can't wait for the next game" pic.twitter.com/eaiW1sszSG — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 30, 2018

Dele Alli, as much a free spirit off the field as he is on it, was willing to stand and chat about England’s progress after the memorable victory over Colombia and didn’t sound like a man taking things for granted.

He said: “We know every team we come up against is going to be a difficult match and that every game is different, so we have to stick to our game-plan, stick to our strengths and believe in what we do.

"We’re confident in ourselves and hopefully we can go all the way to the final, but we’ve seen with other teams how difficult this World Cup has been. We have to get past Sweden first before we think of anything else.”

England haven’t always done that, of course. They have plotted too far ahead, seen themselves in a semi-final and planned for it – only to find they are watching it on the beach with several days worth of tan already evident. Not this team, though; so far, at least.

Alli said: “Now Colombia is over, we are going to put all our focus on Sweden and see what they are about. Hopefully, we can win that as well, but we won’t look any further. I am not surprised how well Sweden have done.

"They have real quality. There have been a lot of surprises in this competition and they are a great side who are very

difficult to beat.”

As for Southgate, once lambasted as ‘an FA man’ promoted above his station, he has performed a remarkable turnaround.

These days, journalists hang on his every word and they are not often disappointed by what they hear; he talks a language of common sense, but with a clever vocabulary that draws in his audience.

Even before Tuesday’s victory he had won most people over; now, the bigger danger is that he may be turned into some kind of Messiah by the people who write his story, and that would be totally alien to his message, though you could tell from the words he used post-Colombia that he wants to step up the expectations of his players; to persuade them now that anything is possible.

We need to take a moment to appreciate Gareth Southgate's reaction 🙌#ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/D9xNjA9UYY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 3, 2018

“We’ve talked a lot about the players making their own history and I feel they have really bought into everything we’ve tried to do,” he said. “The composure they showed in their play in a big match under pressure was really impressive. For them, it was definitely a big moment and we want to capitalise on it now.

“Sweden are a team I respect hugely. We’ve not got a good record against them and I think we’ve always underestimated them. They have good players and a clear way of playing, which is bloody difficult to play against.

"They are greater than the sum of their parts, more often than not. So, that is a hugely difficult game for us, because at the moment we are high as a kite. We need to recover, but what a great game for us to be in.”

England like the words ‘confident’, ‘ambitious’ and ‘honest’, but not ‘arrogant’... and words can make a difference, even in football.