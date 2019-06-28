News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Antonio Valencia returns to Ecuador after leaving Manchester United

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 05:48 PM

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has agreed a move back to his homeland with Ecuadorian side LDU Quito.

Valencia spent a decade at Old Trafford having joined from Wigan in 2009 and was named club captain by Jose Mourinho at the start of last season.

United opted against extending the 33-year-old’s contract at the end of the season and he has now joined LDU Quito on a two-year deal.

A statement from LDU Quito read: “One of the most outstanding players in the history of Ecuadorian football, Antonio Valencia has joined the Whites.”

Valencia won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, as well as the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

LDU Quito won the Ecuadorian top flight last season and currently sit seventh in the table, with the season set to resume in early July at the conclusion of the Copa America.

- Press Association

