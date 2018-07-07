Antoine Griezmann respectful after ousting club team-mates

By Joe Callaghan

A player who has become synonymous with the most on-trend goal celebrations going, Antoine Griezmann opted for something altogether different when he fired France into the semi-finals of the World Cup — he didn’t celebrate at all.

Griezmann saw his speculative second-half effort spill through the hands of Fernando Muslera just after the hour in Nizhny Novgorod, a mistake that stuck a dagger through Uruguay’s hopes of a comeback. The opposition, both in its physical and emotional embodiment, had pulled at the striker’s own heartstrings.

So while bringing France back to the final four of a World Cup for the first time since 2006 meant plenty, Griezmann opted not for the latest dance craze from the world of video gaming but instead stood stoically and waited to be enveloped by teammates.

“I didn’t celebrate my goal because when I started as a professional player, I was supported by a Uruguayan who taught me the good and the bad in football so I have a lot of respect for Uruguay as a country,” explained the Atletico Madrid man, who got the better of clubmates Diego Godin and Jose Giminez here.

“I was also playing against a lot of friends so out of respect I thought I would not celebrate my goal.

“It’s a tough team, Uruguay. It reminds me of my club side where everyone works hard in attack and defence. It’s a pleasure to watch because it’s something that I see day in, day out.”

Griezmann earned man-of-the-match honours for the second time in the tournament but in truth there were better performers for Didier Deschamps’ side. Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante were both superb at the base of midfield while Rafael Varane marshalled the defence admirably before and after his opener.

In winning this one in gritty fashion, argued Griezmann, France showed they can do things well in many styles.

“Well I do not think that we have a set style,” he added.

“We observe what happens during the match and we have people who know how to manage the game, they know when to stop, when to move to the front. I do something similar. When I have the ball I try to take it where I want it to be.

“I think we have a team that can hurt any defence. We need to remain level-headed and continue working but when we’re focused on our style of play, we have greater opportunities to win.”