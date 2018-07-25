Anthony Nash the attacking platform, says Diarmuid ‘The Rock’ O’Sullivan

By Brendan O’Brien

Ask to sum up Anthony Nash’s importance to the Cork hurlers and the response is delivered in a flood of words riddled with in-depth analysis and hard facts rather than the usual superlatives and soft nothings.

The Cloyne man was a member of a Cork senior management team headed by Kieran Kingston that closed the book on its brief after the 2017 season. He knows the player in question, the camp as a whole, and the realities of a goalkeeper’s role in the modern game.

“He is central,” said O’Sullivan, a Paddy Power ambassador. “He’ll have the ball in his hand roughly between 45 and 60 times in a game. So, that’s giving you a platform. It’s giving you an opportunity to get the ball to your guys, to give it to the guy in the best position.”

The critical importance of any goalkeeper to their team’s strategy is all the more obvious when Nash’s numbers are contrasted with the findings of Damien Young, a former Tipperary goalkeeper and Limerick IT lecturer, who has drilled deep into possession stats.

Young presented a lecture at the GAA’s Annual Coaching Conference in 2016 which revealed that TJ Reid, man of the match in the 2015 All-Ireland final between Kilkenny and Galway, had touched the ball 17 times for a grand total of 42 seconds in that decider.

Such numbers aren’t unusual for an outfield player.

The goalkeeper, by way of contrast, is a de facto quarterback, spraying the ball around from a succession of static set plays, even if O’Sullivan is quick to add the rider that the onus is on the team as a whole to make everything tick.

“There are another 14 guys outside him,” said the three-time All-Ireland winner. “If you turn your arse to him it’s saying, ‘I don’t really want the ball’. You have to be brave enough and get yourself into a position where you can get it.”

The accuracy, range, and speed of Nash’s striking abilities — at both ends of the pitch — have long been highlighted. As with Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton, opposing teams have clearly done their homework in a bid to disrupt the delivery routes.

O’Sullivan was impressed with how both Clare and Limerick managed to do just that for long periods during their recent Munster championship meetings but neither county managed to cap the pipeline indefinitely. Few can, in either code.

“They don’t seem to be able to keep going through the 70 minutes and, if you can’t keep your structure to defend Anthony Nash’s puckouts for the 70 minutes, at some stage it will hurt you,” he warned ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick will hardly need reminding.

O’Sullivan is an admirer of Limerick manager John Kiely who this season secured the services of statistician and puckout strategist Sean O’Donnell. The Cork native had spent the previous three campaigns crunching the same numbers for the Rebels.

“So, I presume Cork have been working away trying to change different patterns and different styles of play from their puckout over the last number of weeks, just to throw Sean off the scent, because he’s excellent at his job.

“I don’t think you could find a better guy in the game of hurling to provide you with the kind of detailed information he can provide you with — and real time information at that — so Sean will be alive (to that) and Anthony will know that.”

People tend to associate the growing role of strategies and strategists with Gaelic football rather than hurling, but O’Sullivan said it would be naive not to think that every leading side in the small ball code is utilising the likes of an O’Donnell in this day and age.

Stats specialists provide a different viewpoint on a game, not just because of the manner in which they collate information but for the very simple fact that they tend to take in the game from the back of a stand rather than a sideline.

“You can get information on everything, not just puck-outs. When you come in at half-time he can say ‘their 14 has had eight possessions, your full-back has only had two, you’re under pressure there’. You’re just getting real-time information.

“Sometimes you can get bogged down in stats, they are a guideline, but sometimes you just have to trust your instinct.

“It’s just information, what you decide to do with it is your own business, but he will provide you with the information if required.”

Seventeen years later and it’s an image that still can’t help but elicit a wince.

Cork were nine points down to Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their 2001 Munster championship quarter-final when Diarmuid O’Sullivan ran on to an incoming worm-burner from Ollie Moran.

The Cloyne defender had only just secured possession when he sent Jack Foley crashing to the turf with a shoulder, took a few steps, and sent the sliotar soaring over the bar from the vicinity of his own 45.

It is an iconic image that refuses to fade with time. O’Sullivan joked yesterday that he would be a happy man if he had a euro for every viewing on YouTube. Not surprising given it has been watched roughly 380,000 times to date.

It is, though, a score that evinces mixed emotions. At best.

“Look, I think Barry Foley got a more important score in that game. He put over a sideline, I think from the 21-yard line, down into the City End terrace. That was sheer skill and pressure on him to execute the score. I think there was only two or three minutes left.

“Limerick won that game by a point. It was a match-winning score, so I’d always think back to myself on that game about his sideline. The execution under pressure was just phenomenal, to be honest.”

He makes no attempt to claim that the score was intentional. “One of those freak things,” he said.

This was a time before players, including goalkeepers, were regularly landing scores from neighbourhoods that would almost qualify as another parish.

“It was a different type of game, full stop. The idea of working the ball through the lines and giving the ball to the guy in the best position was never really ever discussed. You looked after your own patch.”

Few commanded theirs with his authority.