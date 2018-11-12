Anthony Cunningham comfortable with switch to big ball

By Declan Rooney

New Roscommon boss Anthony Cunningham said he doesn’t envisage any difficulty switching from hurling to football management and is looking forward to the challenge.

The former All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1987 and ’88, who has lived in Roscommon for most of his adult life, said he is looking forward to building on the progress achieved by Kevin McStay.

Cunningham, who guided the St Brigid’s club in Kiltoom where he lives to Connacht glory and then did the same with Westmeath’s Garrycastle in Leinster, said there is very little difference between managing a hurling team and a football one.

“I’ve had a good run at the football as well, quite a lot of football. It was probably a change for me when I had go back to the hurling. Now I have to make the change back again but management and management set-ups, coaching, preparation, working with counties, with clubs and all that, is very similar.”

“We will have to work on a style of play as well. But that’s what you do with your management team and I hope that I’m well versed in that and have the management experience from other counties. I did a small bit with Laois as well a few years ago, Dublin hurlers last year and even in that environment with Pat Gilroy I got to know the Dublin footballers as well.”

Cunningham was in charge of Galway hurlers for four years before being ousted in a player heave after reaching the 2015 All-Ireland final but he said he had no hesitation in getting back into management.

“I would never ever have said no, I’d be the opposite and I think it similar to a player if he has a bad game or if he has an area of improvement that he has to work on, you take that on the chin and go on.

“For me, it was very enjoyable in Galway four years there, and tremendous satisfaction as well that they went on and won an All-Ireland after that. You can do one of two things, you can go home and sit in the corner or you can go out and get involved in the sport that you love, for me. I love the GAA, that’s my hobby, my past-time, my passion and that hasn’t changed.

“We will work really, really hard at this and that’s not to say I might have an U-8 team or an U-10 team to coach in two or three years’ time, there is no task any bigger or smaller than me,” he added.

The task facing Cunningham was laid bare in Hyde Park yesterday when he witnessed Roscommon champions Clann na nGael being hammered by 27 points.

“It’s a clean start for everybody and we will look at every player. I follow the club football in Roscommon quite closely and the backroom team will as well.”