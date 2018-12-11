Anfield all set for another famous rollercoaster night

Even at a club where there are many great European nights to choose from, this feels a bit special. Liverpool’s match against Napoli tonight, for a place in the Champions League knockout stages, has the potential to be one of those great occasions that will be talked about for years.

Think Saint-Etienne 1977, think Olympiacos 2004, think Borussia Dortmund 2016. Think of all the other nights at Anfield where the Kop roared, the hairs on the back of the neck stood up, and the players rose to the occasion. These were the nights Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool to experience.

“You don’t have a situation like this more than 20 times in your career, to be honest,” said a man who has managed in two Champions League finals.

The problem is that it should not really have come to this. Had Liverpool not played so poorly when losing 1-0 to Napoli in October, or in being defeated 2-0 by Red Star Belgrade in November, they would probably be in the same position as Manchester City, already through with a game to spare.

While City can put their feet up against Hoffenheim tomorrow and keep players fresh for the packed Premier League schedule ahead, Liverpool must go flat out this evening, then find the energy to go again when Manchester United visit five days later.

Liverpool may have gone top of the Premier League last Saturday, but there is a reason why many experts question whether they have the ability to stay there. Even though City slipped off the summit by losing at Chelsea, Pep Guardiola has more scope than Klopp does to manage his squad through December’s mad fixture-list.

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain turned television pundit, was saying as far back as September that Liverpool should go easy in the Champions League to save themselves for domestic matters. Klopp disagreed then; defender Virgil van Dijk disagrees now.

“We are definitely capable of competing in both competitions,” Van Dijk said. “And hopefully that’s still going to be the case after the Napoli game.”

Liverpool have to beat the second-best team in Serie A to stand any chance of going through, although the mathematics have the potential to get spectacularly complicated, in that manner typical of Uefa competitions.

To keep it simple: A 1-0 victory would definitely take Liverpool through, as would any two-goal victory. Any win will be good enough if Paris Saint-Germain fail to defeat Red Star Belgrade – a team they beat 6-1 in October. If Liverpool do not win, they are out, and will probably drop into the Europa League.

Gary Neville would no doubt still see it as a blessing for Klopp if Liverpool did not have the Champions League to think about come February. Van Dijk has this message for anyone who thinks that way. “I don’t think they’re Liverpool fans,” he said.

“We want to compete at the highest level. We are top of the league now, but obviously that could change next week. You never know.

“But the main thing for us is that we want to stay at the highest level and we’re going to do everything that’s possible to go through. It’s going to be a tough game, we know it, but I’m very confident.”

Van Dijk’s confidence is based on the one thing Liverpool definitely have in their favour: Anfield. PSG were defeated there thrillingly in September, Red Star comprehensively in October. Not every big European night there has ended in success; four years ago this week, under Brendan Rodgers’ management, Liverpool needed to beat Basel in their final group game to reach the Champions League knockout stages, and fell desperately flat, drawing 1-1. The Napoli of 2018 are much better than the Basel of 2014, and Van Dijk is aware of the dangers of a repeat disappointment.

He said: “Napoli are one of the most dangerous teams in Europe, and we have not been at our best in the Champions League, so we deserve to be in this position that we’re now in.

“If we don’t win tomorrow, we don’t deserve to be in the Champions League. We hope that’s not going to happen. We’ve got to win, and we hope to progress and show that we definitely belong in there.”

Yet when there is home advantage, there is hope, even against a team as dangerous as Napoli, who have continued to look strong since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Chelsea-bound Maurizio Sarri as head coach in July.

Klopp said: “We really need to make sure we are ready for Napoli. It’s difficult to come in after a successful coach such as Sarri and make changes but they are so good.

“We know the result we need, and it’s difficult because Napoli are dangerous on the counter-attack and good defending. They are a typical Italian team. But if something special is possible, then it’s here, and we will try that.”

And with that, the thoughts drift back to David Fairclough running towards the Kop to score against Saint-Etienne, to Steven Gerrard’s late blaockbuster against Olympiacos, to the ecstatic disbelief generated as Dejan Lovren’s 91st-minute header dropped into the net against Dortmund. It is possible because it is Anfield.