Andy Warwick wants more control against ‘crazy’ Southern Kings

By Jim Stokes

Unbeaten Ulster face an arduous South African task in the next fortnight with a PRO14 clash against the unpredictable, free-running Southern Kings this Sunday, before a five-day turnaround at altitude where the Cheetahs will be sharpening their claws in Bloemfontein.

Loosehead Andy Warwick, who has started both Ulster’s squeaky wins this season, is braced for a rollercoaster, having played in Port Elizabeth last November where Ulster had a fortuitous 43-36 victory in front of an excited crowd at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, with tries coming thick and fast.

“They’re a crazy side,” said the laconic Warwick, who is set to make his 98th Ulster appearance during the trip.

“They play from anywhere and you have to be ready for everything. They’ve got quick backs. Look, we’ll have to control the game and go a wee bit better than we did last year. Hopefully we’ll do that.”

The 27-year-old former, who previously worked as a HGV haulage driver in the family’s engineering business, wants to add more diesel to his own performances, with new coach Dan McFarland emphasising pace in a gameplan he hopes will be both challenging and enjoyable for the players.

“Obviously he wants to play a quicker, faster game and he has said ‘if the ball is there, you have to play it’,” explained Warwick.

“He wants the ball a lot quicker, so that’s now on forwards to get to rucks quicker.

“It’s more challenging as if you’re playing quicker you’re out working with the team. It’s great as against Scarlets, you could see they were on their knees, and we were out-working them a few times.

So it’s better putting pressure on the opposition than feeling it yourself.

Warwick believes the narrow wins over Scarlets and Edinburgh mean Ulster travel with momentum.

“Two tight wins and I think we did well, especially at the end of those games. It’s obviously a better feeling when you’re winning. It comes down to us working hard for each other and we’re not giving up.

“I think if we keep doing that, the performances will get there, eventually. In training Dan has us working really hard, really sharp and intense sessions. I suppose you just try bring that into the games. Hopefully it works for us.”

Ulster flew out to Johannesburg via Doha yesterday with a squad of 30 players. Ulster joint lead Conference B alongside Benetton Rugby.

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Ulster

Sunday: Port Elizabeth, 1.15pm Irish time

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

TV: eirSport 2, Premier Sports 1

Bet: Kings 7/2 Ulster 1/5 Draw 14/1