Amy Broadhurst and Kellie Harrington lead Irish medal charge

By Bernard O’Neill

The two women who battled each other for the Irish Elite lightweight title at Dublin’s National Stadium last February will be leading Ireland’s charge for at medals at the World Women’s Elites in New Delhi, India today.

Dundalk southpaw Amy “Canelo” Broadhurst meets India’s Simranjit Kaur in the light welterweight quarter-final and Dublin lightweight Kellie Harrington faces Canada’s Caroline Veyre in the last eight.

Paris-born Veyre is determined to overturn her loss to Harrington in the 2017 Celtic Box Cup final in Dungarvan. Broadhurst, who lost February’s final to Harrington and has since moved up a weight, impressed en route to a unanimous decision over Ani Hovsepyan yesterday. The durable Armenian soaked up a lot of punches in rounds one and two but did pose a threat going down the final stretch.

However, Broadhurst had more than enough in the bank after finding the target with a regular supply of head and body shots in the opening frames.

Kaur expects a real dust-up with the Irishwoman. “She’s (Broadhurst) a good southpaw,” said the Indian.

India has a lot of noisy support at the Indira Gandhi Stadium and that will go up a notch today with medals up for grabs, but Broadhurst is used to butterflies.

“I’m always nervous, regardless of the country. This will only make me want to do better,” said Broadhurst. Meanwhile, Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh, who was being tipped to medal in New Delhi, dropped a 4-1 split decision to Italy’s defending World champion Alessia Mesiano yesterday.

Welsh middleweight Lauren Price advanced to the last eight at the expense Aoife O’Rourke. The Commonwealth Games champion earned a unanimous decision over the Roscommon middleweight.

Ceire Smith lost on a 3-2 split decision to Japan’s Namiki Tukimi following a majority draw.

The Cavan flyweight countered well for most of the three rounder with the Asian receiving a public warning for hitting the Irish champion in the back of the head in the third.

The scores read 28-28, 28-28,28-28 and 29-27,29-27 to Smith in a majority draw after the final bell, but when it went back to the judges, they sided 3-2 with Tukimi.

I was sure I actually had done enough. Gutted, to be honest... Bigger things to come I hope...back to the drawing board,” said Smith.

Harrington and Broadhurst will be in the ring this morning and early afternoon Irish time.