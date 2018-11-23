Airtricity League club publicly back Stephen Kenny for Ireland job

St Patrick's Athletic have released a statement backing Stephen Kenny for the vacant Republic of Ireland manager's role.

Taking to Twitter, the Dublin club's board threw their support behind the Dundalk boss, who alongside Mick McCarthy is among the favourites to take over from Martin O'Neill.

Club Statement: Supporting Stephen Kenny for @FAIreland Manager’s job 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Num4SBgaj9— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) November 23, 2018

The club said:

"The board of St Patrick's Athletic FC as stakeholders in Irish domestic football, have convened and endorse and recommend Stephen Kenny for the vacant position as manager of the national team.

"We believe Stephen Kenny is the best candidate and that he has proven he has the experience, knowledge, commitment and intellect to change the current direction of the Irish senior team.

"Stephen's appointment would undeniably be a boost for both the grassroots and domestic leagues.

"All involved would know that the country's game would be in the hands of a man who knows and believes that the future of the game is in the nurturing and proper and professional development of the game in schools, communities, academies and clubs countrywide.

"We hope that all stakeholders of the domestic game that agree, express their view in the public forum."

Kenny led Dundalk to the league title this season, as the Lilywhites finished 10 points ahead of Cork City, and also won the FAI Cup with the Co Louth side.

Meanwhile, John Giles believes the Irish public are ready for Mick McCarthy's return.

The former Republic of Ireland manager is the favourite to replace Martin O'Neill.

McCarthy's fall out with Roy Keane at the 2002 World Cup divided the nation and he was sacked just two games into the Euro 2004 qualification campaign.

Ireland and Leeds legend Giles says that is now confined to the history books.

"That's a long time ago and I think people have come to their senses.

"My opinion is he will be well received," Giles said.