Adam McBurney another talent in Ulster’s long line of No 2s

Ulster have a queue forming for on the No 2 jersey, with a couple of Ballymena-born players eager to continue the current line of international hookers in the province.

John Andrews was first to stake his claim behind Rory Best and Rob Herring, now it’s 22-year-old Adam McBurney who appears to be in line to start the PRO14 inter-provincial against Leinster at the RDS on Saturday evening.

McBurney will be making his 12th appearance for the full Ulster side after leading the team in the victory over Uruguay in December when he grabbed a couple of tries.

This will be his biggest test so far against a front-row full of international quality, hurting from the loss to Munster.

“They have got good depth there, and obviously strength in the players they have got. It will be interesting to see what we’re up against this weekend, but, we’re really excited and looking forward to what side they put out. As front-row, we’re looking forward to getting stuck into them,” said McBurney who has played right through the Ireland underage system.

“Away at the RDS to a strong Leinster side is going to be very challenging in the set-piece, and around the scrum, in particular. It’s a great test, and after last week, we are looking to bounce back. Also, with Racing 92 the following week, it will be a good test for us to see where we are coming into the European Cup fixture.

“You can’t focus too much on the week before, and obviously, we want to improve on some of the stuff that happened last week, but it is a new challenge against another strong pack and we’re looking to physically front up like we do in every game.

“It’s about coming out of the blocks in the first 20 minutes, and not letting the other team dictate the physicality of the game. If we can get over the gain-line early on, it will make it a lot easier for us for the rest of the game.”

Leinster have a very well-oiled pack that is as good defending as it is attacking, and Ulster know they will have to go up through gears very quickly to get on top of the home side.

“We’re familiar with a lot of those players and we know that is their strength, but we’ll be looking to do what we do and get our drills right at set-piece time, and focus on ourselves, not what they are going to do. We’re going to be challenged to the upmost.”

McBurney is patient about his future with Ulster.

“This year I have had more opportunities than in previous years, and I’m thankful for that. It’s about what I can add to the team, and doing my best for them and whatever minutes I get making the most of them and making it count.

“I’d probably be stupid if I said I should start ahead of Rory Best every week, or Rob Herring, as they are both playing great rugby. The only way I can dictate is going out there with every opportunity I get and playing my best and then it is in the coaches’ hands.”