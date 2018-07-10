Actually, tonight’s the real World Cup final

Chris Hatherall, Moscow

For all the hype surrounding England there are at least six good reasons why France v Belgium tonight is a tie that should have been the World Cup Final.

England’s progress has been engrossing, a fascinating story of a team that had lost the confidence of its nation gradually repairing that relationship. But despite the quality of six-goal Harry Kane does anyone really believe that Gareth Southgate’s side have the best players or even the best team in the world? That title belongs to one of the other semi-finalists in St Petersburg, two countries who look like champions-elect.

What separates these sides from England and Croatia is the sheer number of world class players in their line-ups – they are not reliant on individuals as England are on Kane or Croatia may be on Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

Here, then, are six good reasons why the World Cup Final has arrived six days early:

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea winger has visibly grown in maturity and influence in Russia and has been remarkably consistent too. Now captain of his country, the 27-year-old is reaching his peak and seems to be a threat whenever he touches the ball.

His power, skill and finishing are finally matched by a mental steel that has seen him willing to take on the role of becoming a successor to global legends Ronaldo and Messi.

People may well remember this tournament as the moment when he came of age and became truly world class.

Kevin de Bruyne

Having been probably the best player in England last season (certainly on a par with Liverpool’s Mo Salah who took all the awards), de Bruyne has now answered the critics who claimed he couldn’t reproduce that level and influence for his national side. He may play a slightly more withdrawn role for Belgium than Man City but his stunning goal against Brazil showed he is truly world class. He is possibly the player France will fear most.

Romelu Lukaku

If there was an award for most improved player in this tournament then Lukaku would be up there. He looks a totally different prospect to the striker who was accused of lack of consistency and lack of concentration in his Everton days.

Since moving to Old Trafford he has stepped up several gears. He works hard, he holds the ball up, he tracks back, he steamrollers opponents and he finishes more often than not.

He has four goals and an assist with a 63 per cent shot to goal ratio.

Antoine Griezmann

He was France’s talisman at Euro 2016 and he has moved up a notch in Russia, more confident, more consistent than before.

The Atletico Madrid man, with an ability to play in the gaps behind Olivier Giroud, can steal in from nowhere to score a vital goal and has scored three times and provided one assist in the World Cup so far.

It’s hard to imagine him not being a key performer in St Petersburg.

N’Golo Kante

Ability to combine being everywhere with the discipline of rarely being in the wrong place. He wins the ball back for France, sets the pace of their passing and provides cover whenever it is needed. His energy levels are just outstanding.

Kylian Mbappe

It’s astonishing to think that the PSG striker is only 19 and yet already people are talking about him not just as a World Cup finalist but as a Ballon D’Or contender. “Based on what he is showing he obviously has that capacity,” Hazard said. “In terms of potential, as well as quality, for me he already deserves the Ballon D’Or.”