Aaron Connolly off injured for Brighton before big week for Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly was taken off with a groin injury on club duty ahead of a big week for the Republic of Ireland.

Connolly was replaced by Glenn Murray at the interval of their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford and national boss Mick McCarthy has said that the talented youngster is a doubt for Thursday's clash against New Zealand.

That friendly comes just three days before a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

“Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning,” said McCarthy.

“Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and when we have the results on Monday, we will know more.”