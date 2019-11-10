News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aaron Connolly off injured for Brighton before big week for Republic of Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 08:23 PM

Aaron Connolly was taken off with a groin injury on club duty ahead of a big week for the Republic of Ireland.

Connolly was replaced by Glenn Murray at the interval of their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford and national boss Mick McCarthy has said that the talented youngster is a doubt for Thursday's clash against New Zealand.

That friendly comes just three days before a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

“Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning,” said McCarthy.

“Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and when we have the results on Monday, we will know more.”

Solskjaer hails ‘best performance of the season’ as Man Utd see off Brighton

