A public row with the team doctor and four other famous Mourinho meltdowns

2005

Not many managers can claim to have sent a referee into early retirement but Mourinho was accused of precisely that in one of his first European adventures with Chelsea.

He had claimed that Anders Frisk, the Swedish referee, had met with Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard in their dressing room at half-time of Chelsea’s last-16, first-leg game at the Nou Camp after one of his coaches claimed to have spotted the official heading in that direction.

Frisk chose to hang up his whistle shortly afterwards, claiming his family felt at risk due to anonymous threats.

2006

In his first spell as Chelsea manager, Mourinho became involved in a bizarre spat with South Central Ambulance service arising from a serious injury to goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The Czech international suffered head injuries in a collision with Stephen Hunt, the Reading and Ireland winger, and Mourinho accused medical staff of risking his player’s health with delays in transporting him to hospital.

The claim was rebuffed angrily by the ambulance service while Mourinho, never one to do rants by halves, also let rip at the FA for being too lenient on Hunt.

2011

Arguably Mourinho’s most infamous moment came during his spell as manager of Real Madrid, when his long-standing animosity towards Barcelona erupted as he poked the late Tito Vilanova, then the Barca assistant manager, in the eye during a touchline melee. Vilanova slapped Mourinho back and Barcelona striker David Villa punched Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil as players and coaching staff went head to head on the sidelines.

2014

Mourinho’s running battle with Arsene Wenger was a constant feature of his two spells as Chelsea manager but things came to a head four years ago when, arguably, Wenger’s rage even eclipsed that of Mourinho.

The pair rowed on the touchline in the aftermath of a challenge by Chelsea’s Gary Cahill on Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez with Wenger eventually pushing Mourinho.

The Portuguese also referred to Wenger as a ‘specialist in failure’ and a ‘voyeur’ as the pair traded regular verbal barbs, although he would later express some regret over their battles ahead of Wenger’s departure from Arsenal last season.

2015

Mourinho’s famous ability to fall out with colleagues as well as opponents was never more vividly illustrated than in his very public tirade at Eva Carneiro, the Chelsea doctor.

Eva Carnerio

Carneiro and Jon Fearn, the Chelsea physiotherapist ran onto the pitch in a game against Swansea to treat an injured Eden Hazard, leaving their side temporarily down to nine men and incurring the wrath of Mourinho.

Carneiro later began tribunal proceedings alleging unfair dismissal against the club and harassment and sexual discrimination by Mourinho, although she later agreed an out-of-court settlement.