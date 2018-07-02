A meat and spuds affair lacking a splash of gravy

Galway 0-18 - 0-18 Kilkenny

Brendan O'Brien

The Leinster hurling final just can’t catch a break. It’s the sub who waits years for that one, big chance and then fluffs the open goal. It’s the guy who lands the dream job just days before the company goes into liquidation. Wags would nickname him ‘Lucky’.

How many years went by there when all and sundry clicked their tongues and rolled their eyes as Kilkenny sauntered to yet another title? The last time there was a goal or less separating the winners and losers? Back in 2005 when Wexford fell a goal short of the Cats.

Non-events, we complained. Walkovers. Snooze fests.

The widest margin between the sides at any stage yesterday was just three points. Galway managed that much breathing room twice in the second-half and it took an injury-time Hail Mary from TJ Reid to secure the replay for Kilkenny.

Sounds like fun but, that ending apart, this was a dud.

Only once since 2004 has there been a lower points total and it’s 16 years since this game managed to navigate its full course without offering up a single goal. Ho hum. At least the sun was shining.

Leinster deciders are always behind the black ball from the off. There were 40,703 people on hand to watch this yesterday. A decent crowd in anyone’s language but, this being HQ, it made for a half-empty stadium.

The choice of Thurles for the replay may have found fault with the traditionalists but the prospect of seeing this particular decider at a venue that may actually suit its needs can’t help but inject some frisson into the atmosphere.

Dare we say it: like Newbridge last Saturday evening. The players will need to do their bit for that to happen. Low-scoring games don’t have to be hard to watch but there were other aspects to this that reduced its appeal.

Hurling is a game that doesn’t have to be overly complicated by tactics or switches or ideas given life on a whiteboard but this was a meat and spuds affair served up without even a smidgen of gravy and the lack of variety didn’t sit well on the stomach.

Galway are a side that can vary their approach, and Brian Cody’s Kilkenny have been applauded for a willingness to mix the short game with the long, but the pair of them hardly ever deviated from the route one approach here.

Over and back, over and back. It was Wimbledon with hurls for tennis racquets. Nine apiece at the interval, it was begging for a jolt but goal attempts from Conor Whelan and TJ Reid were dealt with brilliantly by Eoin Murphy and James Skehill after the interval.

“There’s probably areas we could have varied it a lot more,” said Galway manager Micheal Donoghue. “Our game management probably wasn’t as good as other days but you’re going to have days like that.”

Another reason for the paucity of entertainment was the volume of errors committed by both sides. Mishit passes, dropped balls and a success rate of just over 60% in point attempts between two of the best teams in the country is not what you come to expect.

“Our boys are human,” said Donoghue after pointing out that people had been getting carried away with talk of a Galway procession towards back-to-back All-Ireland titles. It’s probably no surprise that it took Kilkenny to make that point.

Cody’s side was all but written off after a few league games and yet they still won the league. Sprinkled liberally with fresher faces this term, they retain the DNA of the county’s great teams in their refusal to accept what others would see as inevitable defeat.

They matched Galway point for point over the 70-plus minutes by going toe-to-toe in a game seemingly tailor-made for the champions — long balls down the middle and with a primacy on physicality — just five weeks after falling eight points shy of them in Salthill.

What changed?

“We knew coming up, and it was the same in Salthill … we have the height of respect of them,” said Donoghue. “They have quality players, they won the league and they had some massive wins in the championship. We were under no illusions.

People write them off and think they’re gone away and that’s not true. It’s evident in their performances. As I say, we have the height of respect for them, we knew they weren’t going to come here and lie down today.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-10, 8 frees); B Reid (0-2); E Murphy (0-1 free); E Morrissey, J Maher, W Walsh, G Aylward and J Donnelly (all 0-1).

Scorers for Galway: J Canning (0-6, 4 frees, 1 ‘65’); N Burke (0-4); C Mannion (0-3); J Cooney and C Whelan (0-2); C Cooney (0-1).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; P Murphy, P Walsh, P Deegan; J Holden, C Buckley, E Morrissey; C Fogarty, J Maher; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, R Leahy; B Ryan, W Walsh, G Aylward.

Subs: L Blanchfield for Keoghan (48); J Donnelly for Leahy (58); R Hogan for Aylward (59); C Fennelly for Ryan (64).

GALWAY: J Skehill; A Tuohey, Daithi Burke, J Hanbury; P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte; J Coen, David Burke; J Cooney, J Canning, C Mannion; C Whelan, C Cooney, N Burke.

Subs: J Glynn for C Cooney (58); B Concannon for C Mannion (65); J Flynn for Whelan (70).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).