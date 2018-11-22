A lot more heavy lifting gives Kilcoyne’s game a boost

The days of players killing themselves in the gym are long gone. Nobody in the Ireland squad pumps iron for the sake of a bit more muscle mass anymore.

But less doesn’t always equate to more.

Dave Kilcoyne couldn’t feel fitter or fresher as he approaches his 30th birthday next month and this on the back of a weekly weights workload that he has all but doubled.

“Every player is different,” he explained ahead of Saturday’s test against the USA.

He knows his own body now. Better than anyone. He knows that the extra reps need to be controlled. Nothing silly.

Thing is, he isn’t even pushing the needle any further right on the scales.

His weight is more or less identical to what it was, but so much else has changed.

Scroll back a year and he was putting in a pair of really solid cameos against South Africa and Argentina.

Cue a knee injury suffered against Castres in January and the idea that he needed to add a few more pounds on his scramble to make it back for the Six Nations.

That extra mass ultimately affected his form at the back end of Munster’s season but a chat with Joe Schmidt in Australia in the summer got him thinking.

What could he do better? What could he do differently?

He landed on two answers: his diet and his weights programme.

"I did a lot of change in pre-season with my diet and in terms of the amount of weight training I am doing during the week,” he explained ahead of an almost guaranteed run against the Eagles.

I’ve seen big shifts in my body composition and the amount of weights I can do now. I’m lifting a lot more this year than I’ve ever lifted and that is benefiting me right across the game. Not just scrum but right around the park.

"You get that direct transition into scrum. Those heavy lifts during the week, there is a correlation between that and my scrum.”

His diet has been flipped from a high-fat, low-carb regime in pre-season that bordered on the ketogenic to a higher carb version that boosts his energy levels for games.

The decision to add two extra weights sessions to his week gives even greater food for thought.

The results in his last Dexa scan showed three kilos of fat had been shed, replaced by three kilos of muscle.

His body has undergone a considerable metamorphosis. His form too.

And it is all thanks to his insistence on thumbing his nose at convention.

“I just felt on a Sunday after a game on Saturday, the way the game is gone, props might only play 50 or 60 minutes. I felt that Sunday might be an opportunity to go in and do a weight session.

"To go in and get an early lift in the week. That’s an extra session done before the week even starts.

“I’d generally lift on my day off as well so that’s two weight sessions added on to your weekly schedule. I just saw a window there that I can maximise.

"I have my own beliefs about overtraining. I believe you can either under-recover or under-eat but I don’t believe you can overtrain. I know some S&Cs and others will disagree but that is my own belief.”

Meanwhile Tadhg Beirne will be ready to stake his second-row claim when Ireland face the USA, according to Munster team-mate Niall Scannell.

Potent lock Beirne impressed in Ireland’s 54-7 win over Italy in Chicago but watched from the sidelines as Schmidt’s men dispatched Argentina and New Zealand.

With James Ryan has been released back to Leinster, Scannell believes his Munster provincial colleague will be itching for action in Saturday’s USA clash in Dublin.

“Tadhg’s acquitted himself unbelievably well, especially in training,” said Scannell. “He brings the edge that you see every week, he provides that in training.

“That was obviously brilliant for the lads last week preparing for the New Zealand breakdown and the same against Argentina.

“He would have liked to have been involved more, but I’m sure it won’t deter him, he’ll be the same this week if he gets a chance.”