A look at how those who played under Arsene Wenger have fared in management

Thierry Henry is among the favourites to take the vacant manager’s role at Aston Villa.

The former Arsenal striker is one of a host of players managed by Arsene Wenger to move into management themselves.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five of Wenger’s pupils who tried their hand in the managerial hotseat.

GLENN HODDLE Glenn Hoddle took the England job in 1996 (Tony Harris/PA)

Cultured midfielder brought to Monaco by Wenger in 1987, Hoddle went on to guide unfashionable Swindon to promotion to the Premier League before spells in charge of Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves. Appointed England boss in 1996, Hoddle took the Three Lions to the 1998 World Cup where they were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the second round.

PATRICK VIEIRA Patrick Vieira was Arsene Wenger’s midfield enforcer (PA)

Plucked from AC Milan’s reserves in 1996, French midfielder Vieira became the lynchpin of Wenger’s successful Arsenal side around the turn of the century, lifting three league titles and three FA Cups. So far Vieira has managed New York City and is currently in charge of Nice, while he looks destined to eventually manage in the Premier League.

TONY ADAMS

An all-time Arsenal great, central defender Adams was Wenger’s captain until his retirement in 2002, winning two league titles under the Frenchman. However, his attempts at management have not been as successful so far with undistinguished spells at Wycombe, Portsmouth, Azerbaijani side Gabala and Spanish club Granada.

REMI GARDE Remi Garde did not last long at Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Reliable midfield performer who was essentially Wenger’s deputy for either Vieira or Emmanuel Petit, Garde made 45 appearances over three seasons with the Gunners. A successful spell in charge of Lyon saw Garde land the Aston Villa job but he lasted a mere 147 days with the club bottom of the Premier League. Garde is currently in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact.

PAUL MERSON Paul Merson had a stint in charge of Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)

A dazzling attacking midfielder for Arsenal on the pitch and renowned for enjoying life a little too much off it, ‘Merse’ moved into management with Walsall in 2004. He could not prevent their slide out of the Championship but kept them in League One before his sacking in February 2006 on the back of a 5-0 defeat by Brentford which left the Saddlers 19th.

