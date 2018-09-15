A family affair for Cork Ladies football stars

The Kieran Shannon Interview

Sisters Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan were front and centre in a golden age for Cork Ladies football, winning 13 All-Ireland medals between them. And tomorrow they are back in Croke Park leading the way for a new brigade of Rebels hoping to recapture former glories.

We’re getting up to leave our table in the Rochestown Park Hotel when you remember to ask once more an obvious question of the O’Sullivan sisters. How many senior All-Irelands is it you each have again?

Ciara, though she’s an accountant by trade, reverts to the most basic calculator of them all: her fingers. “Let me see,” she says. “2008, 2009….”

Eventually she arrives at the answer. “Eight. I don’t have any for 2010 or 2017.”

“Interesting,” says Doireann. “I thought it was more. Because I only joined in 2012 and…”

Actually, Doireann would make an interesting quiz question herself. Name the player that played in her first Munster final in 2018 but already has played in and won five senior All-Ireland finals.

You would think that a pair of sisters with the 13 All-Irelands between them would a) know exactly how many they have, and b) carry themselves with a certain swagger, a la Ventry royalty, but a clue as to why they’re as grounded as they are can be found in Doireann’s quiz question.

At 23, she might already have five All-Ireland medals — and kicked more scores from play than anyone else in three of those finals — but she had to wait until she was 23 to play in a Munster final. When you’ve been injured as often as she has, it helps keep you humble, as does having a 27-year-old sister who has had her own injury troubles and only eyes on the next medal, not any won in the past.

James Masters, the team’s coach the past three seasons, has been awestruck by their dedication and relentlessness. He regularly takes the pair of them for kicking practice; Doireann has probably the best and most accurate thump of a ball in the country, while Ciara, though not quite as efficient on either count, can, by her own admission and with her characteristically droll wit, “kick equally as bad with both feet” because of her willingness to do such extras.

And as for her willingness to fight for the ball?

The other week Masters fell in at training and marked the elder of the O’Sullivans.

O’SULLIVAN FAMILY AFFAIR: Cork players and sisters, from left Méabh, Róisin, captain Ciara, and Doireann celebrate with parents Jerry and Ina after winning the All-Ireland SFC title in September 2015. Picture: Paul Mohan

He recounted: “I was there using my strength, because you know, I’m bigger, I’m a man. Well the next thing she swung back with an elbow. I looked at her. Thought she had been half-joking, like. Well, you should have seen her face!”

It made Masters’ own face drop. She wasn’t joking. She was scary. Canty-style scary, the same way his old Cork captain could cut right through you with a glower.

He’s seen the other side of her too. How she’ll have a cake at training when it coincides with a teammate’s birthday, or even a coach’s. Or if they may have once — with her, there’s rarely twice — shown up late or in the wrong gear for training, or tried to muscle her out of it in an in-house game. O’Sullivan nods: guilty on all charges, though she reckons Masters would be almost disappointed if she didn’t give as good as she got in training, just as he would be if she didn’t insist on standards at training.

“Stuff like that showing up late or in the wrong gear drives me mad,” she concedes. “I just think if we’re to win and you want to be competing at the top, everything should be right. And all the more so when I’m captain. Because I’m the one at the start of the year who orders all the gear and who takes all the sizes, so if I’m going to go to the bother of all that, everyone can go to the bother of wearing it!”

How does she convey her disapproval? A bit like she would at work where she’s a leader to seven others.

“If something needs to be done and it hasn’t been done, you might joke, ‘Oh, is that going to be done any time in 2018?!’ It’s a bit of a laugh, but they know, ‘Oh, she’s waiting on it’ and then they’ll get it done. A bit of humour can help people know what’s acceptable and what’s not.”

In Mary White’s Relentless which detailed the winning machine that Eamonn Ryan built, there are two stories which illustrate O’Sullivan’s leadership. In the final quarter of the 2011 All-Ireland final against Monaghan with the sides level, Cork were awarded a penalty. There was confusion as to who should take it; Valerie Mulcahy had already been taken off.

Eventually, 20-year-old Rhona Ní Bhuachalla stepped up. As she readied herself, O’Sullivan had the presence of mind to run up and tap her on the shoulder and whispered in her ear.

“Just remember the penalties you scored underage with Cork.” Ní Bhuachalla looked up. O’Sullivan winked.

Ní Bhuachalla duly nodded, happy for the reassurance, and then duly did what she would routinely do when she was a minor with O’Sullivan by sticking it in the net.

Ahead of the following year’s final then, O’Sullivan was a major doubt. Just as she did three minutes into the shock 2010 All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tyrone, she did her cruciate during the semi-final win over Monaghan.

“And I roared at you to get up,” cringes Doireann.

“Yeah,” says Ciara, “and I said, ‘Sorry, but I’m a bit injured here!’ But that was the year Kilkenny and Galway drew in the hurling which pushed our final back a week. Everyone was going mad, saying, ‘Oh, it’s so disrespectful to the women’ but I couldn’t have been happier because it bought me more time.”

She packed in what was left of the summer job and applied herself even more in the gym, training three times a day. Even then Eamonn Ryan thought there was no chance she’d be back. But 10 days out from the final, she cornered Ryan before a decisive in-house match. I want to play tonight, Eamonn. You can’t, Ciara. I can play for half an hour. Reluctantly, Ryan ceded, before being duly stunned.

“It’s the most amazing thing I’ve seen in all my years,” he’d recount to White for the book. “She covered every blade of grass in that game. She hit every opponent deliberately just to prove she was ready. It was the bravery and the madness of it. I remember thinking to myself, ‘She’s doing brilliant’ but at the same time expecting her to collapse any second. After 40 minutes I took her off and she wasn’t impressed. She actually beat the cruciate, if you can even say that!”

And yet in the O’Sullivan household, she wasn’t the daughter Jerry and Ita were most concerned with leading into that final against Kerry.

Earlier that 2012 season, Doireann, still only in fifth year in school, had been called up to the panel, joining both Ciara and their eldest sister Roisín.

“My first night at training I was doing a kicking drill with Valerie Mulcahy in my group,” the younger O’Sullivan sister recalls, “and I was so bad because I was so nervous and I was so nervous because I was bad! I sat back into dad’s car, told him I wasn’t coming back and cried! I just didn’t think I was good enough.”

Later that year though she was good enough to make the starting 15 for the All-Ireland semi-final against Monaghan — an announcement, she’ll self-deprecatingly recall, that prompted another bout of tears. (“I was so shocked,” she says. “We all were,” quips her sister.) She also got the nod to start in the final, at centre-forward, playing alongside one Ciara O’Sullivan on the wing who had duly blown and changed Ryan’s mind.

Their dad is notoriously nervous ahead of big games — the game and the girls mean so much to him, having coached them and multiple Mourneabbey teams through the years and driven around the country, from Donegal to Dingle, to watch them play – but he was particularly bad ahead of that one, remembers Ciara.

“He was saying to me, ‘Will you play Doireann into it now? Will you mind Doireann?’ And I was like, ‘Dad, I’ve torn a cruciate there. I’m going to be minding myself, not Doireann.”

Between them the sisters worked it out: Doireann kicking 0-4 from play, twice that of any other player, and Ciara impressing enough to win her first All Star before going for an operation which would keep her out until the following summer’s Munster final.

By then Doireann was out injured. It’s a bit of a running joke in the house, how Ciara, with just the two cruciates, is the one who has got off light over the years. Doireann has been plagued, jinxed. Last year her back was at her. Most other years it was her knees. When she did get back to be picked for last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, she was just kicking around before training with some teammates when she was hit in the head by a ball.

“I was concussed. Had to go to hospital. They were on their way up to the semi-final the night before and myself and Roisín had to drive up and catch up with the bus at the hotel before the game. I got the all-clear to play but…”

“That stuff only happens to her,” says Ciara, shaking her head.

“We were at a cousin’s wedding,” resumes Doireann. “The following day about 16 of us went for a round of pitch and putt. Afterwards when I was finished, I was sitting up against a tree alongside Dad and he said, ‘God, the course is very tight. It’s surprising no-one has got injured.”

‘No sooner were the words out of his mouth when I got hit in the head with a ball! Had a bump and everything…”

“It’s ridiculous,” says Ciara. “We did a team-bonding activity there recently, a bit like archery, only we were shooting at one another. And Doireann sat it out. ‘Sorry, but knowing my luck, I’ll somehow end up in hospital.’”

This year though she’s avoided it. For the first time in five years she’s been free from injury all season – “Touch wood”.

She hasn’t cheated a step of rehab or a step in the gym. She’s been diagnosed and assessed and treated by the best like Dr Eanna Falvey.

She’s followed her mother’s advice to think long-term. And Ephie Fitzgerald’s.

Taking over from Eamonn Ryan would have been perceived by most people as the definitive poisoned chalice. Instead, Fitzgerald embraced it and consequently, his players have responded to his faith in himself and them and his concern for them.

“He’s very easy to talk to,” says Doireann. “And it’s more than football he helps you with. Last year when I wasn’t sure what I was doing in terms of my job [as a PE and Irish teacher], I talked to him about it. He’s involved in schools himself and the advice he gave me was just what I needed.

“Doireann used to be, ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll get an injection for this, I’ll strap that,” says Ciara. But Ephie was having none of it. He said to her, ‘Doireann, I want you to be able to walk when you’re older’. We found that so hard to grasp.” Doireann concurs. “Even my first appointment in the Mater Private, he went up with me.”

“Probably because he didn’t trust you to tell him the truth!” interjects Ciara.

“Everyone else would have been in work so he calculated that I had probably no one else to go with, so he went which was a lovely thing to do. And that was in 2016 when he didn’t know me.

“I could have been number 30 on the panel but he was still so willing to do that. He’s so selfless.”

Masters has likewise made a favourable impression. With his enthusiasm like all the extra kicking and skills sessions before or after our outside training, or the Monday morning texts on WhatsApp enquiring who will or won’t be able to make training on Wednesday night so he can already start planning the session. With his humility, like in how he’ll tell them to do something, something he regretfully didn’t do as a player himself “because I was either lazy or didn’t know better”.

And with his sense of fun as well; more than once as team captain Ciara has presented him with the team’s Biggest Messer award.

Combined with S&C coach Kevin Tatten, who they’ll vouch is coaching them in much more than S&C but also in nutrition and sleep and even kickouts, and it’s as good a setup as they could have wished for post-Ryan. The game and the preparation and its profile too are increasing every year, notes Ciara, but at times women’s sport he finds has a propensity to score an unnecessary own goal.

“People are really beginning to get that whether you’re a ladies or male footballer, you’re still training six, seven days a week; you’re still in the gym, you’re still watching what you eat. The LGFA deserve a lot of credit for that but then it nearly undoes all that work with something like [fixtures] clashing with camogie.

“I know everyone will argue, ‘Oh, our fixtures went out’ but it doesn’t matter. It’s the 13th time making an All-Ireland semi-final the past 14 years. The [Cork] camogie [team] would have a rate something similar. It wouldn’t take a stretch at the start of the year to say Cork might be in both of them. It gets frustrating when you’re marking so much progress and then something like that can trigger unwanted headlines.”

The fact the Munster final wasn’t staged on the same bill as the women’s game also attracted unfortunate storylines but the O’Sullivans are happy to report that progress has been made since.

Three times over the past fortnight Fitzgerald’s panel have been able to train in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Almost the perfect way to prepare for and replicate this Sunday in Croke Park.

“Even training in a massive stadium like Páirc Uí Chaoimh will have helped us all enormously. Obviously it would have been nicer if our Munster final had been there as well but things are moving in the right direction.”

The public perception is that this is a new Cork team; eight of the team named to start tomorrow didn’t start in the final two years ago. But as their captain points out, most of them are familiar with the big day. Their Mourneabbey clubmate Maire O’Callaghan has been on the panel six years even though this is her first final as a starter. Corner-forward Áine Terry O’Sullivan’s apprenticeship hasn’t been that unalike O’Callaghan’s. She’s served her time which means there’s no reason why it can’t be Cork’s time. Again.

“I can’t tell you what year one person joined the set-up or how many medals someone has won; I consider it all the same team,” says Ciara O’Sullivan.

Sure she couldn’t even tell you right off how many medals she’s won herself. As long as she and her sister are there, though, they’ll be hell-bent on winning the next one.