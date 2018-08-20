200th time lucky for Paul Waring on  European Tour

England’s Paul Waring admitted he doubted whether he would ever win on the European Tour after finally doing so at the 200th attempt with a nerve-wracking victory in the Nordea Masters.

Waring held a two-shot lead with four holes to play and was still one ahead playing the last, only for playing partner Thomas Aiken to make birdie and force extra holes.

However, Aiken then drove into the water when the players returned to the 18th for a sudden-death play-off and Waring’s par was good enough to secure the victory and first prize of €250,000.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny star Mark Power just missed out on a place in the last four of the Boys Amateur Championship after a narrow defeat to Englishman Jordan Pagdin at Royal Portrush.

After powering his way past fellow Irishman Alex Maguire, Simone Armando Colozza and Jerry Ji in the previous rounds, the 18-year-old went up against Pagdin in the quarter finals.

The duo matched each other all the way as it remained all square until the par-four hole nine when double former Irish Boys Amateur Open champion Power took control.

But Pagdin hit back with a birdie on the 11th before winning back-to-back holes on 16 and 17 to take the victory.

Pagdin was then knocked out in the semi-finals after losing to Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester by one hole.

Englishman Conor Gough went on top seal the title with a 3&1 triumph in the final over Ballester.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Emma Spitz prevailed over fellow Austrian Isabella Holpfer 2&1 in the final of the Girls Amateur at Ardglass. Annabel Wilson (Lurgan) and Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle) led the way for Ireland before exits in the second round.

Elsewhere, at the Welsh Open Stroke Play Championship at Pyle & Kenfig on the South Wales coast Owen Crooks (Bushfoot) failed to replicate his opening round 68 as he slipped down the table to finish tied for 36th on 300.