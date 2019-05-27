'Zero tolerance policy' on underage drinking at West Cork festival

Gardaí have warned of a "zero tolerance policy” on underage drinking at a music festival event in West Cork over the June Bank Holiday.

There were over 20 arrests made during the Bandon Music Festival last year, with complaints of teenage drunkenness and lewd behaviour.

Inspector Brian Murphy said gardaí had “issues” with large groups of youths arriving into Bandon in a drunken state last year, a situation that created a significant public risk.

Bandom-based Inspector Murphy said the intoxicated youths were not only a danger to themselves but also put huge pressure on gardaí and other emergency services.

“Last year we made over 20 arrests under the Public Order Act, a lot of these people were under 18 years of age,” he said.

Inspector Murphy said there will be extra gardaí on patrol in Bandon over the weekend and they would be supported by members of the roads policing unit and divisional drugs unit.

Any incidents such as public drinking will be dealt with swiftly.

In a message to the public attending the event, he said: “The Bandon Music Festival is a great weekend in the town; we would just ask that you be safe, mind your belongings and look after each other.”

Inspector Murphy also asked festival-goers to respect the local residents and businesses.

READ MORE Cork County Council to provide specially-designed lifeguard stations on five beaches

The festival takes place from Friday until Sunday and gardaí are warning that young people found drinking alcohol in a public place could be arrested.

Gardaí have been liaising with locals pubs, security personnel, the festival organising committee and bus companies for a number of weeks.

Divisional roads' policing units will be carrying out checkpoints throughout the weekend with a particular focus and buses and taxis who are in breach of regulations.

Bus and taxi drivers have been warned that their vehicles are public places under the law and any offences committed, such as consuming alcohol in them, can be dealt with by gardaí. Any bus or taxi found to be overcrowded will also be dealt with.

The festival organisers warned that anyone caught drinking who is underage or did not have identification will be removed from events. A "check 25" policy would be in operation so anyone who looks under the age of 25 may be asked for ID. They also advised anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated and could also result in the removal of people from events.