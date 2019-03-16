NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Zappone: New report will inform legislation for excavation at Tuam site

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 03:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A report focusing on the burial arrangements of those who died in Mother and Baby Homes has been submitted to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.

A statement from Katherine Zappone says this fifth report will inform the legislation required to allow for the excavation and exhumation at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The excavation of the Tuam site is expected to begin later this year as long as the Government passes the necessary legislation required to allow it.

‘Hero’ refugee who ran towards New Zealand terrorist credited with saving lives

The 2017 inquiry into Mother and Baby Homes confirmed that 'significant quantities' of human remains had been found on the Bon Secours site.

The report suggested that almost 800 children may have been buried there between 1925 and 1961.

The excavations will be the first of their kind here, with DNA experts and forensic archaeologists likely to be drafted in from outside the country.

In today's statement, Minister Katherine Zappone said she is seeking formal Government approval to publish this report as soon as possible.

