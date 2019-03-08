NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Zappone: It would have been wrong to keep Scouting Ireland concerns to myself

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 12:41 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Children's Minister says it would have been wrong for her to not tell parents to seek assurances before sending their children on over-night trips with Scouting Ireland.

Tusla wrote to the organisation last month outlining a number of serious concerns regarding child safety.

Katherine Zappone urged Scouting Ireland to act on the recommendations of the Child and Family Agency.

However, she received some criticism from parents who were not happy with their children's trips being cancelled at short notice.

Minister Zappone says parents needed all the information in order to make a choice.

"I had information which I felt was important for parents to know in order to make a choice in relation to their child," she said.

"I expected and anticipated that that information would support the parents and I hope that it did.

"I think it would have been wrong for me to keep that information to myself," she said.

