News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Zappone: Bon Secours order has 'ethical responsibility' to provide more funding for Tuam exhumation

Zappone: Bon Secours order has 'ethical responsibility' to provide more funding for Tuam exhumation
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 08:45 AM

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said that the Bon Secours order has an “ethical responsibility” to provide more funding for the exhumation and reburial of the remains of babies at the Tuam Mother and Baby home.

The order has committed to contributing €2.5m towards the cost which is estimated could be between €6m and €13m. The Minister told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she has asked the order for more money.

However, if the order does not provide more money then the balance will be met by the State, she acknowledged.

On Tuesday the Cabinet approved the publication of the general scheme of a Bill that will provide the legal basis for a phased forensic excavation, exhumation and re-interment of remains at the site.

The Certain Institutional Burials Bill will allow for forensic analysis of any recovered remains and provides for samples to be taken from the remains as well as from relatives of the deceased for the purpose of identification.

An agency will be established to manage interventions at the site. Under the Bill, the Government could also authorise similar interventions at other sites.

Following on from the work of Co Galway historian Catherine Corless, who gathered death certificates for 796 infants linked to the home, a Commission of Investigation into mother-and-baby homes found “significant quantities” of human remains on the site.

Ms Zappone denied that the implementation of the Bill had been delayed. The new law had to be robust, she said which was why she had set up a dedicated unit with the sole purpose of working on the details of the new legislation.

She said she appreciated the sense of urgency and forbearance of the families and was very sorry that it had taken this long.

There were many complexities and difficulties that had to be addressed, it had not been a case of her department dragging their feet.

There had been no opposition to the Bill, she added. “The Government took the most radical option, we made that decision not knowing the full cost.”

The Minister said she hoped the law will pass before the summer recess in 2020, no matter what date the next general election.

Once the law is passed an agency will be set up to determine what work is required which could begin by next autumn.

READ MORE

Children as young as 10 being groomed for drugs trade in Dublin

More on this topic

Laws to allow for the exhumation of remains in Tuam are unlikely to pass before the next General ElectionLaws to allow for the exhumation of remains in Tuam are unlikely to pass before the next General Election

Draft laws for reburial of hundreds of Tuam children publishedDraft laws for reburial of hundreds of Tuam children published

New legislation to be drafted to allow excavation in TuamNew legislation to be drafted to allow excavation in Tuam

Calls for government to buy Bessborough mother and baby home as it goes up for saleCalls for government to buy Bessborough mother and baby home as it goes up for sale


TOPIC: Mother & Baby Homes

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »