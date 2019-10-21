Youth convicted of fatal stabbing to undergo further brain surgery

A youth who fatally stabbed a 17-year-old on Christmas week nearly four years ago must undergo further brain surgery before he can be sentenced.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had his sentencing adjourned last January after he underwent brain surgery to treat ongoing epileptic fits.

The defendant was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Dovydas Jenkas (17) by a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Castlebar in 2017. Mr Jenkas of Mount Street, Claremorris, died from a single stab wound in the early hours of December 19, 2015, in Claremorris.

The court previously heard that the defendant stabbed Mr Jenkas after learning he was in a bedroom with the offender's 14-year-old sister.

Prosecution counsel Patrick McGrath SC told the Central Criminal Court today that the deceased’s family are anxious that matters are brought to a conclusion. Mr McGrath said he was asked to bring a photograph of the defendant climbing Carrauntoohil to the court's attention, which he said “does not chime very easily” with what Mr Jenkas’ family have been told to date.

Defence counsel Desmond Dockery SC said there were three medical reports before the court including a report from a consultant medical surgeon in Beaumont Hospital, Dr Donncha O’Brien.

Dr O’Brien noted that the defendant underwent his first surgery, a left temporal lesionectomy, on July 11, 2018, followed by the removal of a bone flap on August 6, 2018, said Mr Dockery.

“It is as a result of the necessity to remove the bone flap that the further surgery which is awaited is required,” explained Mr Dockery, adding that the defendant now requires a cranioplasty, which is the surgical repair of a bone defect or deformity in the skull.

“There is a necessity to mould a piece of skull tissue to fit him exactly, that process is not yet completed and it will enable the cranioplasty to proceed,” he indicated.

Mr Dockery said the matter was last before the court on January 21 this year, when it was hoped that the cranioplasty might have taken place by the summer. “It hasn’t so far and I’m not in a position to give the court a date,” said the barrister.

A report from Dr Timothy Counihan, a consultant neurologist at Galway University Hospital, noted that the teenager is awaiting further surgery, is currently unemployed, and has no plans to return to school, said Mr Dockery.

Addressing the judge, Mr Dockery said he had asked his client, who was present in court today, if he knew when his surgery will take place. “He said he is awaiting a phonecall and doesn’t know when it will take place. He is to be reviewed by Dr O’Brien next month,” explained Mr Dockery.

In summary, Mr Dockery said it is two years since the jury returned a verdict in this case and the court has been very patient but he was not in a position to give the court a definitive date for his client's surgery.

In reply, Mr McGrath said:

The medical evidence in one sense speaks for itself and all I can do is bring the concern of the deceased’s family to the court’s attention.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said she was very cognisant of the deceased’s family as it had been “a whole two years” since the defendant was convicted.

“I can only imagine the distress of the deceased’s family that there has been no finality to this. Having said that, the court has to deal with the realities of what is before it," she explained.

Ms Justice Creedon said the court could not do anything further until the conclusion of the defendant’s next surgical procedure.

The judge suggested that it would be best if some oral medical evidence was before the court on the next occasion or in the case that the surgery had taken place by February, then an up-to-date medical report.

The case was adjourned until February 14, 2020, and the defendant was remanded on continuing bail until that date.

During a hearing last year, Dr Tomothy Counihan told defence counsel Michael Bowman SC that the defendant had been suffering from "multiple daily seizures of varying degrees of severity".

Outlining findings contained in a medical report, the doctor said that the defendant suffered from localised-related epilepsy, attributable to a brain lesion in the left temporal lobe, which has not responded to standard medical treatments. Following this, he underwent an anterior temporal lobectomy.