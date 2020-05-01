Youth charged with repeatedly breaking Covid-19 restrictions remanded as court hears he is sick

A Dublin youth, who was refused bail because of a history of bench warrants, when he was charged with repeatedly breaking new covid-19 movement restriction laws, has been further remanded in custody.

Aaron Tyrell, 19, from Woodhazel Close, in Ballymun faces four counts for breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, 2020. He denies the charges.

Mr Tyrell was arrested last Friday after gardai received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge him with breaking the new laws, aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Bail was denied at Dublin District Court on that date by Judge Grainne Malone who noted the teen’s history of bench warrants for previously failing to appear in court.

He was due to face his second hearing today at Cloverhill District Court but could not attend the proceedings and a sick note was produced.

He was further remanded in custody in his absence to appear again on May 15 next.

A date for his hearing has yet to be set.

His solicitor Brian Keenan had said his client denies the charges and he was instructed that the youth had been out exercising which was permitted.

The new charge is a “summary offence” which can result in a six-month sentence and can only be dealt with at district court level.

The offences are alleged to happened twice on April 8, once on April 13 and again April 21.

At his first hearing, gardai alleged the teen did not say he was exercising or going shopping and he had no explanation.

Garda Ross Brierly told the court it was explained to him he could not be away from his home unnecessarily. It was also alleged he had lived with two people believed to have the coronavirus.

The garda had told the bail hearing he feared the accused would continue to cause hardship in his community by spreading the virus.

The district court heard there had been six bench warrants issued for the youth last year.

In her decision on the issue of bail, given last Friday/on April 24, Judge Malone noted garda concerns the accused could commit further similar offences.

However, that was an objection under the Bail Act which did not apply to summary offences, she said, and that objection could not be considered.

She could take into account, however, whether he would turn up for trial, under the “O’Callaghan principles”, she said.

She noted the number of warrants he had taken and held that being young was not sufficient to explain it away. Based on that warrant history she had refused bail.