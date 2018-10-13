Home»Breaking News»ireland

Youth charged with attempted rape

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 03:00 AM

A 17-year-old was arrested yesterday and charged with attempting to rape a young woman in Cork City in March last year.

The defendant who was 15 at the time is charged with attempting to rape a girl of the same age at a recreational area in Cork.

The teenager was formally arrested by Detective Garda Rory McGrath and brought before Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin at a juvenile sitting of Cork District Court yesterday.

For legal reasons none of the parties in the case is identified.

The defendant who is now 17 faces a charge that on March 4, 2017, he did attempt to rape the teenager.

Judge Ní Chondúin adjourned the case until October 26.


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Teen fails to show in court over assault

Sleeping woman woken by man molesting her in ‘repellent’ assault

Man who was found in canal was secretive and had affairs, partner tells murder trial

High Court hears fifty jobs at Coast Stores Ireland are to be saved

More in this Section

Denis Naughten resignation follows revelation of private dinners with bidder

Naughten resignation: Silence greets the one truly shocking announcement

McCabe says smear campaign was 'an astonishing finding' and 'hard to take'

Minister for State Pat Breen arranged dinner between Naughten and broadband bidder


Breaking Stories

Weight stigma: five unspoken truths

From Meghan and Kate to Naomi and Cara: All the guest fashion from Princess Eugenie’s wedding

From Sweden to Germany: Christmas market breaks to book right now

Outfit choices of celebrity guests raise eyebrows among fashionistas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »