Youth charged with attempted rape

A 17-year-old was arrested yesterday and charged with attempting to rape a young woman in Cork City in March last year.

The defendant who was 15 at the time is charged with attempting to rape a girl of the same age at a recreational area in Cork.

The teenager was formally arrested by Detective Garda Rory McGrath and brought before Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin at a juvenile sitting of Cork District Court yesterday.

For legal reasons none of the parties in the case is identified.

The defendant who is now 17 faces a charge that on March 4, 2017, he did attempt to rape the teenager.

Judge Ní Chondúin adjourned the case until October 26.