Youth arrested in connection with suspected arson attack at home of garda

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 12:00 PM

A teenager has been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack at the home of a member of the force in Co Louth.

The fire at the house in Dundalk occurred last Sunday evening.

Windows cracked from the heat but the family escaped uninjured but seriously traumatised.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control but the exterior of the property was badly damaged.

It is the third attack on a garda's home in the Dundalk area in the past 18 months.

"Gardaí investigating the suspected arson incident at a house in Hawthorn Crescent, Bay Estate, Dundalk which occurred late on Sunday night, 7th June 2020, have arrested a male youth in his teens in connection with this investigation," a garda spokesperson said.

"He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station."

Speaking on Monday, GRA general secretary Pat Ennis said gardaí in the border region have been repeatedly attacked due to their work.

