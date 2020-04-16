Youth arrested after man, 20, dies in Dublin stabbing incident

A 20-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Dublin.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at Ballybough House flat complex, Dublin 3.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 10pm last night, “where a man was discovered with apparent stab wounds.”.

A statement said: “Gardaí and Emergency Services attended to the man and he was removed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.”

A youth has since been arrested by investigating gardaí and he is currently detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mountjoy Garda Station.

They said the scene is currently preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem will take place in due course.

An incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the area of Ballybough House, who may have witnessed the incident or can assist Gardaí to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.