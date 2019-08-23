News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'You’re changing someone’s life': Store owner hopes €11.2m lotto winner is local

'You’re changing someone’s life': Store owner hopes €11.2m lotto winner is local
Ken O’Connor, owner of the Spar Texaco Service Station in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow. Pic: Mac Innes Photography
By Cianan Brennan
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 02:14 PM

We hope it's a local - say the owners of the lucky service station in County Wicklow where Ireland’s largest winning Lotto ticket in two years was sold.

The jackpot ticket, worth over €11.2 million, was bought on Wednesday just before the draw at the Texaco-Spar on Monastery Road in Enniskerry.

The winning Quickpick ticket numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25 and 44. The bonus number was 12. A second player won €134,000, also in the main draw, with the National Lottery app failing in the draw’s aftermath as people feverishly checked to see if they had been the lucky ones.

However, the identity of the winner has yet to be revealed, with the National Lottery stating they have yet to come forward.

It is 'twice as nice' for store owner Ken O’Connor - one of his other Spar stores in Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, previously sold a second jackpot ticket, worth €5.7 million on that occasion, less than 12 months ago.

“It’s been a busy day, we’ve been on this since 9.30 this morning,” said Mr O’Connor, adding that the situation gives a “great buzz” for all involved. “Obviously we had the Rathfarnham ticket, but this one pips it now.”

“Well you’re changing someone’s life,” he said, when asked why selling a winning ticket is so special.

“There’s great excitement, the Lotto make a big fuss of you when it happens, there’ll be a big crowd with balloons everywhere, and radio and TV, and it gives the whole staff a big lift,” he said.

READ MORE

Ireland to take in migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue ship

As to the identity of the winner, Mr O’Connor said he is “hopeful” it will be one of their local regulars: “We’ve had pretty much the same staff in place since 2014 when we set up, and they know all the customers. 90% of our trade is local business, so you have to think it could be a local, and wouldn’t you be delighted for them?”

“With a bit of luck we’ll pick up who it is on the grapevine,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Connor is hopeful his store in Foxrock, south Dublin, can keep up his business’ winning ways.

“We’ve had a few second places, but the Foxrock station is the only one to have no winner, so we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed on that one,” he said.

The massive win is the 25th winning ticket to be sold worth more than €10 million in the Lottery’s history, and the 14th largest haul overall.

The highest Lotto Jackpot in the 31-year history of the Lottery meanwhile was €18.9m in Co Carlow, in June 2008.

This week’s win was the first Lotto jackpot collected across the country since June 8th, when a Co Galway man woke up €4.1 million richer.

READ MORE

No more excuses, Stormont’s rowing politicians warned

More on this topic

Co Wicklow store which sold winning €11.2m Lotto ticket revealedCo Wicklow store which sold winning €11.2m Lotto ticket revealed

Lucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co WicklowLucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co Wicklow

One winner of highest Lotto jackpot in over two yearsOne winner of highest Lotto jackpot in over two years

No winner of €10.7m Lotto jackpotNo winner of €10.7m Lotto jackpot

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Anonymising abuse records expensive, archives council toldAnonymising abuse records expensive, archives council told

Restructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontlineRestructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontline

Q&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services CardQ&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services Card

‘Continuity IRA’ bombing a ‘deliberate attempt to kill police’‘Continuity IRA’ bombing a ‘deliberate attempt to kill police’


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »