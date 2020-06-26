'Your surgery gave my life a new beginning': Former scoliosis patients share stories

An online campaign to encourage former scoliosis patients to share their stories and provide hope for others has been launched by Ireland's largest dedicated orthopaedic hospital.

'Your surgery gave my life a new beginning,” one scoliosis patient wrote when thanking Connor Green, consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh.

“When I was admitted to your hospital for surgery it was one of the toughest times of my life,” the patient wrote on a thank-you card.

“Surgeons like you are not just doctors, but real lifesavers.”

Another scoliosis patient, Diarmuid, 14, from Co Waterford, who underwent surgery at the Dublin Based hospital last November, said it had given him a new lease of life.

“I want to let other kids with scoliosis, and their parents know that even if you have scoliosis and need a brace and/or surgery, there are amazing people out there who can help you with your condition and improve your life for the better.”

Former patient Millie -aged 17-, Dublin.

Former patient, Millie, 17, from Dublin, was 13 years old when she was diagnosed with scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine.

"I think scoliosis has changed my life in many ways and it has made me more resilient. Scoliosis has helped me to appreciate my body and to understand that everyone is unique in their own way,” she said.

When waiting for surgery she found social media helped her to connect with other scoliosis patients.

“One of my closest friends also had scoliosis and she was waiting for surgery at the same time. It was nice to have a friend going through the same thing."

The Scoliosis Warriors campaign is being launched by the hospital to coincide with Scoliosis Awareness Day on Saturday.

Over the past year, the hospital's rapid access scoliosis service has reduced the waiting list for initial consultations for scoliosis patients from 18 months to one month.

Since the resumption of elective surgeries at the end of May, the hospital has carried out seven surgeries and is working through the waiting list, giving priority to urgent cases.

The Dublin based hospital treats idiopathic cases of scoliosis (where there is no definite cause of the disease), and over the past two years has successfully completed 86 spinal fusion surgeries, with patients coming from all over Ireland.

To allow shorter surgical times, two consultant paediatric surgeons operate on one patient so two spinal fusion surgeries can take place on the same day.

The hospital's Rapid Access Scoliosis Service Clinic continued to provide consultations when elective surgery ceased temporarily because of public health restrictions to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

This year nine surgeries have been completed and five were completed after May 25 when elective surgeries resumed.

The hospital continues to explore new ways of working that will lead to further efficiencies and reduction in waiting times for patients. Measures already taken include virtual consultations where appropriate.