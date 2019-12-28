News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Young woman killed in Donegal crash

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 08:41 AM

A woman in her 20s has died after a single vehicle crash in Co Donegal.

The accident happened last night at 11.30pm last night near Portsalon.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date.

A passenger in his 20s was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm last night, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

