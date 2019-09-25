News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Young people will be 'historically illiterate' if subject remains optional

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 04:52 PM

Young people will be 'historically illiterate' if history continues to be optional, according to a teachers' association.

It was dropped as a core subject for the junior cycle in secondary school last September.

The Education Minister ordered a review, but the National Council for Curriculum Assessment recommends no change.

Minister Joe McHugh is currently considering the outcome.

Deirdre Mac Mathuna, the president of History Teachers Association of Ireland, says the subject must be compulsory.

"At the moment, we see history is needed now more than ever," said Ms Mac Mathuna.

She added that history "has a huge social value", explaining:

"Young people are being bombarded in social media with political and ideological debates.

"And if they're deprived of this opportunity [to study history] we're facing up to the prospect of a new generation of people who will be historically illiterate."

