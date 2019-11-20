News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Young people urged to register to vote before next week's deadline

Young people urged to register to vote before next week's deadline
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Those wishing to vote in next year’s General Election has been urged to make sure they are enrolled on the Register of Electors by the 2020 deadline next Monday.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) has particularly urged young people to register to vote before the deadline on November 25, and said registering now will mean less red tape than enrolling next year.

James Doorley, NYCI Deputy Director said Census 2016 figures indicate that there are 689,996 people aged 18 to 29 in Ireland, which represents a potentially large youth vote.

“We know from our work with young people that the vast majority want to vote but not all are aware they have to register. This is particularly an issue among the thousands of young people who turned 18 and became eligible to vote in recent months,” he said.

Those unsure whether they are registered or not can check online at checktheregister.ie.

“Anyone not currently registered can apply to be included in the annual revision of the register,” Mr Doorley said.

“All you have to do is fill out a RFA form, which is available on checktheregister.ie or in local post offices, Garda stations, council offices, and send it to your county or city council by Monday, November 25, in order to make sure they will be able to cast their ballot in future elections or referendums,” he said.

Anyone 18 or older on or before February 15 2020 can apply.

“This does not just apply to those currently aged 18-29 years. Any person who turned 18 since the last election or referendum and is not registered, but also any young person who is currently 17, but will turn 18 by the February 15, 2020, can apply for inclusion in the 2020/2021 register,” Mr Doorley said.

The 2020/2021 electoral register only applies from February 15 2020, so the 2019/2020 register would be used for any election or referendum held before then.

One of the privileges of living in a democracy is the right to have a say in who represents us at local level and who governs us at national level.

“We only get the chance to have our say every four or five years in general elections, so it is important that all citizens, especially young people who have recently gained that right, make sure they can exercise their franchise by being registered to vote in time, and we strongly recommend they do so on or before the upcoming deadline on Monday, November 25 next,” he said.

READ MORE

'The gardaí lack basic resources' - Micheál Martin says there is growing lawlessness in the country

More on this topic

Image as a political force: Prepare for poll charm offensiveImage as a political force: Prepare for poll charm offensive

Decrepit public services are the big issueDecrepit public services are the big issue

Remittance comment controversy: A shameful misuse of our parliamentRemittance comment controversy: A shameful misuse of our parliament

Varadkar dismisses figures cited by Noel Grealish relating to money sent to Nigeria each yearVaradkar dismisses figures cited by Noel Grealish relating to money sent to Nigeria each year


TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Man, 60s, dies in crash in Co SligoMan, 60s, dies in crash in Co Sligo

PSNI chief meets businessman Kevin Lunney who was abducted and torturedPSNI chief meets businessman Kevin Lunney who was abducted and tortured

Appeal for witnesses to Limerick crash that claimed teen's lifeAppeal for witnesses to Limerick crash that claimed teen's life

RTÉ sells two paintings at Sotheby's auctionRTÉ sells two paintings at Sotheby's auction


Lifestyle

Well first and foremost, it depends what type of cold you have, as Prudence Wade discovers.Should you exercise when you’ve got a cold?

Make like a Masterchef contestant with this sophisticated dessert.How to make Marcus Wareing’s milk chocolate, raspberry and thyme tart

Waste not, want not – this one’s all about using things up.How to make Marcus Wareing’s panzanella

With fresh produce in abundance, this Balkan state is becoming a top destination for foodies. Jonjo Maudsley gets stuck in.Get beyond Belgrade to taste the authentic side of Serbia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »