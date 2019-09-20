News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Young people have led the way' - Richard Bruton says Govt must do more as schools protest climate

'Young people have led the way' - Richard Bruton says Govt must do more as schools protest climate
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Thousands of students are expected to walk out of their classes as part of a climate strike today.

It is the third climate strike, and the two main protests will happen in Dublin and Cork.

Minister for Climate Action, Richard Bruton says he has heard the voices of students as he travels to the UN climate summit today.

“Young people have led the way with highlighting the urgency of taking climate action. It is important that decision makers listen and take note of their experience," he said.

"I have heard the voices of those protesting today. By being a powerful voice, they are paying testament to the damage that is being done to their inheritance. They have a message for governments but also for every sector of society. Now is the time to take action and protect their future.”

Climate disruption is the biggest challenge facing the planet. We must work together and be ambitious now, while we still have the chance.

READ MORE

Two to be sentenced for Emiliano Sala mortuary footage

More on this topic

Millions take to streets for global climate strikeMillions take to streets for global climate strike

Scientists embark on major Arctic expedition to study climate changeScientists embark on major Arctic expedition to study climate change

Tens of thousands join climate change protests across worldTens of thousands join climate change protests across world

‘Radical’ climate change action urged by student organisers of stike‘Radical’ climate change action urged by student organisers of stike


TOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Pair held on charges connected to killingPair held on charges connected to killing

Varadkar condemns ‘cowardly and brutal’ attack on Quinn executive Kevin Lunney Varadkar condemns ‘cowardly and brutal’ attack on Quinn executive Kevin Lunney

From dust to dustbin ... Urn containing human ashes found at Navan recycling centreFrom dust to dustbin ... Urn containing human ashes found at Navan recycling centre

'Irish citizenship through birth or descent' the most visited document on Citizens Information website'Irish citizenship through birth or descent' the most visited document on Citizens Information website


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »