Young people encouraged to register to vote before Wednesday deadline

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 07:57 AM

The National Youth Council is making a last call to 700,000 young people to make sure they're registered to vote.

They say the 18 to 29 year-olds who are entitled to go to the ballot box in the General Election need to register by Wednesday.

Thousands of people have turned 18 and become eligible to vote since the 2019 local and European Elections, National Youth Council Deputy Director, James Doorley added.

"Any person who turns 18 by February 8 is entitled to vote so we are reminding them to check the register and they can do that by going to the website checktheregister.ie putting in their name and address," he advised.

"If they are not registered, we are really strongly encouraging them to do so before the deadline which is this Wednesday."

