Young man's body discovered on beach in Co Clare

By Patrick Flynn
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 06:28 PM

Gardaí in Co Clare are investigating the discovery of a man’s body on a beach early today.

The body was found by a walker on Kilmacreehy Beach near Liscannor in North Clare at around 11am.

On arrival, Gardaí located a body near the high water mark close to a local pitch and putt club.

The body is believed to that of a male in his 20s or 30s however it is not yet known who the man is or where he entered the water.

Gardaí preserved the scene pending the arrival of Crime Scene Investigation officers who documented and photographed the area.

The body was then recovered from the beach and removed by hearse to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that while they have not identified the man, they are not currently treating the death as suspicious.

The spokesman said: “At the moment we do not believe the death is suspicious but we will await the results of the post-mortem examination before making a final determination.

"We don’t have any identification for this man and we are working to establish that by checking missing persons lists."

Gardaí at Ennistymon are investigating the discovery and anyone with information can contact the station on 065 7072180.

