Young man pleads guilty to sex with girl who is now his wife

A prosecution was brought today against a man for having sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 15 when he was 17 even though the two parties are now married to each other with children of their own.

Defence barrister, Ray Boland, said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the circumstances of the case are unusual.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of having sexual intercourse with the teenager when she was aged 12 or 13 on an unspecified date in 2013 and a similar count in relation to the following year.

“It is an unusual situation. The injured party is now married to the accused. They are in a stable relationship together,” said Mr Boland BL for the defence.

Prosecution barrister, Dermot Sheehan, said a victim impact statement will have to be prepared.

The accused was remanded on bail for sentencing on May 1.

The defendant is now 24 and his wife is 19. The parties cannot be identified because of legal restrictions.