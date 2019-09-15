News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Young man killed in Wexford crash

St Vincent's Hospital.
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 09:14 AM

A man has been killed following a single-vehicle crash in Co Wexford.

This fatal single-vehicle crash occurred at Clonattin Lower, The Arklow Road, in Gorey in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his late 20s was seriously injured when the van he was driving veered off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to St Vincents Hospital in Dublin where he later passed away.

He was the sole occupant of the van.

The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission was informed of the crash and is conducting an examination. GSOC have said that a Garda Superintendent referred that matter to its office under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

GSOC investigators went to the scene earlier today and GSOC understands at this point - with these facts still under examination - that shortly before the vehicle crashed, gardaí in a patrol car had noticed the vehicle and had activated the patrol car’s blue lights. The vehicle failed to stop, and gardaí found it crashed 1.5km away.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Gorey or any garda station.


