News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Young man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attack

Young man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attack
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 08:28 AM

A man has been seriously injured in an attack on Dublin's O'Connell Street yesterday.

The man, aged 18, was attacked after he left a premises on O'Connell Street.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital and is being treated for his injuries which are described as serious.

Gardaí arrested a suspect, also aged 18, shortly after he fled the scene and he was taken to Store Street Garda Station for questioning.

He was released in the early hours of this morning and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault on O'Connell Street yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 4pm to contact them at Store Street Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Women charged after supermarket toilet paper fight


assault

More in this Section

19th confirmed case of coronavirus in Republic; three new cases in the North19th confirmed case of coronavirus in Republic; three new cases in the North

Protesters call for 'radical-change' governmentProtesters call for 'radical-change' government

'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union

Two Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in BritainTwo Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in Britain


Lifestyle

Some key advice for female leaders.International Women’s Day: 7 ways to lift up other women in your workplace

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »