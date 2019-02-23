NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Young males ‘need to learn their social ABCs’

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 05:50 AM
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Public order offending which was sparked when the groom at a wedding was hit on the head is “typical of cases coming before the courts”, according to a judge.

Darragh Behan, of An Caireal, Cul Ard in Carrigtwohill, near Cork City, committed the offences last November in Clonakilty, just 10 days after he had received a community service order in Limerick for public order offences.

Clonakilty District Court heard last Tuesday that Behan, aged 22, got into a fight at a wedding and was treated by ambulance staff at the roadside before causing damage to vehicle. He was later arrested and then smeared his blood on the walls and door of his holding cell in the Garda station.

Judge James McNulty heard from Sgt Brian Harte that the groom at the wedding received a blow to the head from Behan at a hotel outside the town. In the violence that followed Behan sustained an open wound to his head and eye. Ambulance staff suggested he go to hospital and they dressed the wound. In the ambulance he caused €268.31 of damage, got out, and was later encountered by gardaí, to whom he was abusive. In the cell he then smeared the walls and door with blood.

The court heard Behan had 16 previous convictions. He received 100 hours’ community service in Limerick District Court 10 days before the incidents in Clonakilty.

Colette McCarthy, solicitor, said Behan has been working since last November and his employer will keep his position for him, adding that her client has only ever been in trouble after consuming alcohol.

The judge said: “Sadly, your client’s case is very typical of cases coming before the courts now involving serious public order offending by young males who are drunk, or stoned, or high on something.”

He said such cases required clarity, consistency and severity, and that “for young males socialising, they do need to learn their A, B, C” — referring to accountability, boundaries and consequences.

“Whether you are three, four, or 64, or in this case, 22, there needs to be accountability for your actions,” he said. “There needs to be boundaries and sadly, there are consequences.”

The judge fined Mr Behan €500 for one offence and placed him on a probation bond for a year for another. Judge McNulty said Mr Behan will also have to address his use of alcohol and sentenced him to six months in prison for criminal damage to the ambulance, and another six months for his conduct at the Garda station. Mr Behan lodged an appeal and under his bail conditions he must abstain from alcohol and any controlled drug.

