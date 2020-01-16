Young homeless woman dies in Dublin emergency acommodation

A young homeless woman has died in emergency accommodation in Dublin.

The woman, believed to be in her late 20s, passed away yesterday evening at the Phoenix Lodge hostel in the city centre.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the woman.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased woman and her family this morning and the hostel staff that were present last night.

"We are putting people into inhumane conditions at the most vulnerable time of their life. "

He added: "People deserve dignity and stability, but the current system, in spite of staff trying their best in difficult circumstances, is simply unfit for purpose.

"We cannot continue to compound people’s suffering at the most vulnerable time in their life.”

Gardaí say they are treating the death as a personal tragedy.

The news comes as a homeless man, who was injured yesterday when the tent he was sleeping in was lifted by a utility vehicle, continues to recover in hospital.