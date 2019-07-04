Young girl 'in critical condition' after incident in Leinster

A young girl remains in critical condition after she was found with serious head injuries at her home in the Leinster area.

Gardaí and doctors are examining the cause of the injury as well as other injuries that were found on the child's body.

An ambulance was called to the home after the girl was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

Ambulance crews alerted gardaí when they arrived at the scene.

There were initial reports that the girl may have fallen while in the shower and banged her head. It is thought that paramedics contacted gardaí when they noticed that the girl had other, older, injuries.

Gardaí arrived at the scene. The child was found in an unconscious state and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Sources said that the girl remains in a “critical condition”.

A forensic examination was conducted at the child's home in a bid to gather clues as to what happened.

This examination focused on the bathroom and the shower area.

Doctors tended to the girl's head injuries. Officers have been speaking to medics over the week in a bid to determine the cause, and extent, of her injuries.

Gardaí are awaiting a full medical report in order to inform, and direct, their investigation.

Only at this stage will gardaí make a decision whether or not to interview relevant people.

It is understood that gardaí are focused on the cause of the head injuries and nature, and extent, of older wounds the girl has.

A Garda statement said: “A female child is currently receiving medical treatment. Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of this incident. There is no further information at this time.”

Gardaí are treating the investigation as a very sensitive matter.

The location of the incident and other detailed information is not being disclosed in order to protect the child's identity.

This article was updated at 5.25pm