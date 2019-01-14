NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Young dad of five killed while clearing trees

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 04:52 PM
By Stephen Maguire

A young father of five has been killed after part of a tree hit him while he was clearing away forestry in Co Donegal.

Kevin McElhinney died instantly following the accident on the outskirts of Carndonagh on the Inishowen Peninsula on Friday night last.

The 41-year-old farmer, who was originally from Ballyloskey in Carndonagh, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A post mortem was carried out on his remains over the weekend and a full investigation into the incident has been carried out.

Local county councillor Albert Doherty (SF) said the thoughts and prayers of the community were with Mr McElhinney's partner and his five children.

"Our sympathy goes out to Kathy and the children his extended family. As a local community we are stunned. Kevin was a very popular young man," he said.

Mr McElhinney will be buried following funeral Mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 1pm on Wednesday.


