News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Youghal native to open Lego-driven STEM education centre in home town

Youghal native to open Lego-driven STEM education centre in home town
Maurice Healy will initially create three full-time jobs at the designed-for-purpose riverside accommodation on Allin’s Quay, Youghal.
By Christy Parker
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 03:42 PM

A returned east Cork emigrant is to open an innovative Lego-driven STEM education centre in his home town.

Youghal native Maurice Healy, a former maths teacher who has worked in the US, Australia, South Africa, Wales and London, will initially create three full-time jobs at the designed-for-purpose riverside accommodation on Allin’s Quay.

The East Cork STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) Academy will use Lego’s education module which aligns the company’s construction kits with advanced computer technology to create real-world challenges based on the four disciplines.

The company provides tutor training courses as well as a range of age-specific syllabi for courses. An investment of over €80,000 will see over 260 children enrolled per term.

Predominantly working in pairs, children are given a specialised Lego set, a laptop and any one of a vast array of projects.

Maurice said they may be tasked with building a robot with colour and distance sensors.

First they must programme the robot so we also give them coding instructions, which will become second nature to them," he said. “Once the robot is built, they will learn how technology might relate to the real world, such as measurement sensors when a car reverses.

"Or we might disable the build for them to locate and correct a fault. But the beauty of it is that it is all about fun –teaching by stealth.”

The children become comfortable with the knowledge and skills required to survive and progress in a world increasingly dominated by STEM-related conglomerates like Apple, Google and Facebook.

The academy will also provide courses for children with additional needs, such as those on the autistic spectrum.

Maurice and his partner Sian discovered the Lego module when researching programmes to bring STEM tuition to their own two teenage boys on the autistic spectrum.

READ MORE

Study finds the longer skin cancer patients have to travel for treatment, the more advanced the disease

More on this topic

Gogglebox Ireland are looking for youGogglebox Ireland are looking for you

Whaley Bridge dam: Local who chose to stay describes ‘eerie’ evacuated townWhaley Bridge dam: Local who chose to stay describes ‘eerie’ evacuated town

'Large-scale Post Office closures inevitable' if An Post loses TV licence fee contract, say Postmasters'Large-scale Post Office closures inevitable' if An Post loses TV licence fee contract, say Postmasters

Hogan offers reassurance on Mercosur beef worryHogan offers reassurance on Mercosur beef worry

CorkYoughalEmigrantSTEMLego

More in this Section

Bid for Best Dressed Lady crown almost comes unstuckBid for Best Dressed Lady crown almost comes unstuck

JNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listenersJNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listeners

Man rescued on Connemara shoreline after trapping leg during rising tideMan rescued on Connemara shoreline after trapping leg during rising tide

One in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last yearOne in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last year


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »