'You wouldn’t treat vermin like that': Inquest hears family of man who died of hypothermia unhappy at his treatment

Two ambulance drivers will be summoned to attend an inquest into the death of a man who died of hypothermia.

Michael Kennedy (61) died after he was found confused and disorientated in a park just minutes from his home in Dublin.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned an inquest into his death after the man’s family complained about his treatment by ambulance staff.

Winifred Kennedy said her husband was conscious but upset when he was found by his son in Corkagh Park on the morning of July 30 2017. She said her husband was treated with disrespect.

“You wouldn’t treat vermin like that,” Mrs Kennedy said.

Family began searching for Mr Kennedy after he went missing around 3.30pm on July 29 2017.

Mr Kennedy, originally from Ennis, Co Clare but living in Dublin, asked his son if he wanted anything from the Mill Centre in Clondalkin before he left the family home. He was dressed in shorts.

“He said he was going to the shops but he would often go to the park for a walk,” Mrs Kennedy said.

At 7pm she went to the park looking for him. She reported him missing at Clondalkin Garda Station. She returned to the park with her sons after 11pm searching but no trace was found.

The following morning the family resumed the search.

Cormac Kennedy found his father close to the park gate located at Cherrywood Crescent Close.

The gate is five minutes from our house. He was lying inside the park, not far from the gate. There’s a drain, with water and rushes.

"He was lying on his side just out of the water. I knew he was struggling,” Mr Kennedy said.

He said the National Ambulance Service crew asked if his father was on heroin.

“That was their immediate reaction. They did not seem to take it seriously at all,” Mr Kennedy said.

His father was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he died later that day.

Family were told the cause of death was hypothermia. Mr Kennedy was having trouble sleeping after giving up smoking six weeks previously, the inquest heard.

He was otherwise healthy although he was taking blood pressure medication.

An attempt to contact the ambulance crew made by a Garda was unsuccessful.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the case to issue a summons for the crew to attend the inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.