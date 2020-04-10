'You need to pick up the phone': GPs concerned at lack of non-Covid consultations

Irish primary healthcare has noticed a worrying decline in the number of patients attending for red-flag health issues, depression, and domestic abuse since the onset of Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite general practitioners stressing that they are open for business, the amount of non-Covid consultations being carried out across the country has “fallen precipitously”, according to sources.

This has stemmed both from the fact people are less inclined to carry out consultations over the phone and because the public is avoiding GP surgeries due to fears over contracting the coronavirus.

“People are frightened and are afraid that what they’re experiencing might be trivial by comparison,” Dr Madeleine Ni Dhalaigh, a Roscommon GP, told the Irish Examiner.

“As GPs we need to get the message out - don’t ignore non-respiratory symptoms. That could be chest pain, headache, anxiety, unexplained weight loss, skin conditions. You need to pick up the phone,” she said.

“People need to know that the clinical pathways to secondary care are still there.”

While Ireland’s intensive care settings are under a deal of duress during the current crisis, there are a high number of beds still vacant on the general wards of hospitals.

Dr Ni Dhalaigh acknowledged that “over the telephone is definitely not the ideal situation”, but added “it’s definitely better than nothing”. “We’re used to taking detailed histories,” she said.

She said that, ordinarily, she would see “four chest pains a week, maybe five or six with abdominal pain”. “We’re just not seeing them now,” she added.

She sought to reassure patients that the GP surgery remains very much a viable avenue for those suffering domestic abuse. “People at risk need to call us, we’re an obvious out because they can tell their abuser they’re going to the doctor for something else.”