News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'You have very good English for a Nigerian girl': RTÉ journalist, 23, subjected to racism

'You have very good English for a Nigerian girl': RTÉ journalist, 23, subjected to racism
RTÉ journalist Zainab Boladale
By Steve Neville
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 04:30 PM

An RTÉ journalist has opened up about the racial abuse she has received both online and in real life.

Zainab Boladale, 23, started working in RTÉ in 2017 as a presenter for news2day and currently works with Nationwide.

Ms Boladale is a fluent Irish speaker and comes from Clare, having moved to Ennis when she was four.

Over the weekend, she took to Twitter to highlight some of the racism directed at her online.

"For months and months, a YouTube channel constantly compiled videos of me from my account/social/TV etc," she wrote.

"When I used to write articles they’d post it on racist forums - Talking about racism when you’re a POC [person of colour] is tiring because the experience feels overwhelming.

"After months of reporting the channel - YouTube finally took it down (I’m guessing others featured on that channel complained too)."

Attaching screeshots, the comments on the videos contained racist and insulting language.

Speaking to RTÉ's News at One, Ms Boladale said she spoke up "out of frustration".

"I think I was just felt really fed up," she said.

"And there was just a lot out there in the media about the questions about racism, whether or not Ireland was racist."

She said she felt "irritated that we were still having this conversation, because I felt like we're constantly having the conversation about what is racist and what isn't.

"It's clear what is and what isn't."

Ms Boladale also highlighted that she also experienced racism in real life while working on a story about Direct Provision.

"I was out recently on a report and someone stopped me in a field," she said.

"I was in the midlands and someone stopped me and was questioning whether or not...I think they had thought that I was someone from Direct Provision."

Ms Boladale said the person asked where she was from. When she replied "Clare" the person laughed and asked again.

"Then he asked a third time and I got that he wanted to know where I'm 'originally from'."

When she said Nigeria, Ms Boladale said the person replied saying "You have very good English for a Nigerian girl.

She said the man laughed "condescendingly" when she told him she was an RTÉ reporter.

Ms Boladale said the incident "put a downer" on her day adding that it was tough "when you're trying to do your job and you have these things thrown at you."

Jon Williams, Managing Director of RTÉ News and Current Affairs, said in a statement:

"All of us in RTÉ are disgusted that anyone should have to put up with such vile behaviour.

"Zainab's grace and dignity stands in sharp contrast to the cowardice of the bullies who've abused her.

"Sadly harassment of journalists is nothing new. But we expect the social media companies to act quickly and decisively to protect victims.

"All of her RTÉ family stand with Zainab and abhor any kind of racism."

READ MORE

Woman loses €75k defamation claim over 'upset' caused by being asked if she paid for Bag for Life

More on this topic

No denying there is a new era of hatredNo denying there is a new era of hatred

Ending racism must be a priority but it must always be seen in its proper context Ending racism must be a priority but it must always be seen in its proper context

Public urged to stand up to far-right activistsPublic urged to stand up to far-right activists

Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' as TD targets migrants in DáilGrealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' as TD targets migrants in Dáil


TOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012Legal loophole for 70,000 drivers disqualified since 2012

23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city23-year-old man arrested following armed robbery in Cork city

Shooting the darkness: The Troubles in picturesShooting the darkness: The Troubles in pictures

Gardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicleGardaí believe boy (16) was returning home from house party when struck by vehicle


Lifestyle

ACCLAIMED filmmaker Damian O’Callaghan is well used to creating cinematic magic on screen.Wedding of the Week: Filmmaker Damian meets his real-life leading lady

From age 6, I was on stage. I started with school plays but it never occurred to me that it would become my job.This much I know with writer and performer Joanne Ryan

I’m 30 and have been with my boyfriend for nearly two years.Sex Advice with Suzi Godson: I can't help him to climax...

For the interiors lover who can’t resist a New Year’s revamp or a simple freshening up, there are plenty of new books on the shelves to inspire, writes Carol O’CallaghanFour new books to inspire your interiors renovation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »