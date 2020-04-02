A random car that a 25-year old Limerick man stole in the city last year belonged to his boss at work who had earlier given the car-thief a job, a court has heard.

Solicitor for Eddie Carey, Daragh Hassett told Ennis District Court that the circumstances of Mr Carey stealing his employer’s car are something you would see in “a dark comedy”.

Mr Hassett said: “The random car that he stole turned out to belonged to the person who gave him a job. At times, you couldn’t make up his life.”

Mr Hassett stated that Mr Carey of Maldron Hotel, Roxboro, Limerick lost his job as a result.

Det Sgt Kevin O’Hagan told the court that Mr Carey has 103 previous convictions and a large amount relate to Mr Carey stealing cars.

Mr Hassett stated that Mr Carey lost his best friend to suicide last year while a relative of Mr Carey’s died “in a horrific incident where he was effectively killed by a car where he was driven over a few times”.

Mr Hassett stated that every time Mr Carey “tries to pull himself up, the demons come on top of him”.

The solicitor stated that Mr Carey “attending funerals of relatives and friends triggered darkness for him”.

In court, Judge Patrick Durcan jailed father of one, Mr Carey for 15 months for a burglary and handling offences after declaring that “people have to feel secure in their houses. ‘Carey’s law’ is not to become the norm in Co Clare”.

“Anyone who decides to impose Eddie Carey’s law will suffer the consequences."

Judge Durcan told Mr Carey: “It is my earnest hope that you can get your act together in prison and get out of it as soon as you can and look after your young son.”

Mr Carey committed the burglary offence at a home at Cluain Droichead, Sixmilebridge on February 17th last.

Judge Durcan stated that a very serious burglary took place on a residential property where property of around €8,000 was taken.

Judge Durcan imposed a nine month jail term for the burglary offence and a six month jail term for handling stolen goods and the two sentences to run consecutively.

Judge Durcan read out the victim impact statement of the young couple whose house Mr Carey burgled from.

The woman stated: “The stress and anxiety of having someone invade your home and take your personal belongings places a financial and emotional load."

She stated that she hoped that the sentence the burglar receives is appropriate to the damage he has caused.