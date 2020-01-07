'You cannot wave knives in front of people’s faces,' says judge as he orders man to stay away from neighbour

A 57-year-old man waved a knife in front of a neighbour putting her in fear when they were drinking and listening to music in his kitchen.

Ted O’Mahony of 9 Garrydhu Drive, Kilmoney, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Georgina Eke (also known as Hanlon) at his home on the night of November 26, 2018, when she visited with another neighbour, Olive Qettari.

Inspector Denis Lynch prosecuted the case where it was alleged that, as well as waving the knife, he also held it under Ms Hanlon’s throat, without touching her with the knife.

Ms Hanlon said he held the knife inches from her throat. Ted O’Mahony said he had told the two women not to drop cigarette ash and that Ms Qettari ended up dropping a glass that broke into “a thousand bits”.

Ted O’Mahony testified: “I said, ‘ye will have to go’. There was glass all over my floor. It was in a thousand bits.

I just waved the knife. I did not put it to Georgina’s throat.

"They left and I cleaned up the glass.”

Judge Con O’Leary said that even on the evidence of the defendant in court and in his statement to Garda Stephen Cleary, Ted O’Mahony had admitted waving around the knife in front of her face and he said this evidence was enough to convict him of assault.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said that many of the facts in the case were agreed but that the defendant was adamant he never held the knife to her throat.

Garda Stephen Cleary said Ms Hanlon was anxious about the defendant’s behaviour in the neighbourhood.

“He tends to stare at her quite a lot. Also at the bus stop, he would often stand opposite her. She would be anxious this kind of behaviour stops,” Garda Cleary said.

The judge bound the accused to the peace on condition that he would not loiter within visibility of the complainant.

Ted O’Mahony asked the judge, “If I am walking past her house what do I do?”

Judge O’Leary said: “Keep walking. If you see her, you keep moving. You cannot wave knives in front of people’s faces.”

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, said after the case that he might as well go to prison but he later apologised for such remarks and Judge O’Leary reminded him, “When you see her, move on.”

Ted O’Mahony said: “I will take your advice on that.”

Finally, the judge said to the defendant, “Keep the peace.”

Ted O’Mahony said: “I am a peace commissioner now. I don’t know how I got that job.”