'You can see the bond between them' - Cork family take part in doc showing benefits of working dogs

Conor O'Neill with his mother Trish and working dog Quelda
By Jess Casey
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 05:07 PM

Outings and trips have become more enjoyable for one Cork family since the arrival of their autism assistance dog earlier this year.

Quelda, an Irish Guide Dog assistance dog, joined the O'Neills from Donoughmore last April where she assists seven-year-old Conor, who has autism.

“She keeps Conor safe,” his mother Trish said. "Before Quelda, Conor would bolt in a split second. He’d run towards water or he’d run into traffic.

"We have to grip on to him very tightly to stop him from bolting. You couldn't take your eyes off him for a second.

With two other kids, that was horrendous and it made it difficult for us to go out together as a family.

"We’d have to split up or just not go out at all. We found ourselves going out less as a result."

Following an assessment process, where Conor's needs and the needs of his family were considered, in March Trish was asked to attend a residential training course with the Irish Guide Dogs.

"It was really intense. I had to move out for a week to their headquarters. There, we were training every day from 9am to 5pm.

We went through all the different real-life scenarios, bringing your dog to the city-centre, to the shopping centre, along footpaths.

"We also looked at grooming and the law around assistance dogs. It was a huge amount to take in."

Now, when the family leaves the house, Quelda is attached to Conor, Trish explained.

"If he tries to dash, Quelda just stands firm and it stops him from bolting. She's made a huge difference to our family, we can go anywhere now, even into the city centre.

“She’s had some strange calming effect, and Conor is a happier child and a calmer child now.

Saol an Mhadra Bháin is on TG4 on Wednesday at 9.30pm
"He’s getting out with his family more so his quality of life is that bit better but there is a bond there as well.

We can go to the city-centre now and if its very busy, you will see Conor just reach out and touch her head. I can't fully explain what it is but you can see the bond between them.

The O’Neills are set to feature in a two-part bilingual documentary airing on TG4 this Wednesday at 9.30pm, focusing on people whose lives have been dramatically improved due to their working dogs.

Saol an Mhadra Bháin, The Secret World of Working Dogs, looks at the role guide dogs, autism assistance dogs, disability dogs, stability dogs and medical alert dogs have played in transforming their owners' lives.

Over two episodes, the documentary also looks at the bond between dogs and humans, and the ways in dogs are revolutionising the treatment of illnesses like cancer and diabetes.

"We took part to raise awareness about autism and about Irish Guide Dogs," Trish said. "We have it so good now we feel lucky but there was a time when we were at an all-time low."

